SEGi University Is One of 19 Universities Awarded the QS 5 Stars Plus by QS

KOTA DAMANSARA, Malaysia, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the QS World Universities Ranking 2022 published on 2 November 2021, SEGi University achieved the overall QS 5 Stars Plus status for attaining the QS 5 Stars rating in eight evaluations, valid from years 2022 to 2024.

SEGi University was one of only 19 universities worldwide and one of only two Malaysian universities that were awarded the QS 5 Stars Plus rating.

The QS Stars rating system has been operated by the QS Intelligence Unit, the independent compiler of the QS World University Rankings, since 2004 and one of the most respected academic ranking system globally.

The system evaluates universities across a wide range of important performance indicators as set against pre-established international standards. By covering a broader range of criteria than any world ranking exercise, QS Stars shines a light on both the excellence and the diversity of the rated institution.

A 5 Stars Plus institution must achieve five stars in at least eight evaluated categories in addition to achieving the minimum highest benchmark score by the QS Stars rating system.

SEGi University scored five stars for the categories of Teaching, Internalisation, Online Learning, Arts & Culture, Employability, Academic Development, Specialist Criteria: Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), and Inclusiveness.

SEGi University is amongst Malaysia's leading private universities. Its graduates have been highly sought after by employers and developed into leaders in their respective industries.

This is indicated by the university's graduate employability rate in 2020, which stood at 95%.

Commenting on SEGi's stellar achievement, Group CEO, Professor Hew Moi Lan said, "We are honoured to be given the recognition. This achievement is an exciting and encouraging result of our academic team's continuous tireless efforts to ensure we provide the highest quality education. We bring a rewarding experience and service to our students. SEGi University will strive to carry on this momentum of excellent performance." QS Stars Product Manager Raluca Grigorescu stated that SEGi University is the first university in Malaysia that earned 5 Stars for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) under the QS Star Rating: Specialist Criteria.

Amongst the other accomplishments that SEGi University reached in the QS evaluation is the Top 4 ranking in the International Students index for the latest QS World University Ranking (Asia).

PWR PWR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)