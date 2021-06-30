SET 2021 Admit Card: Symbiosis Releases SET, SLAT, SITEEE 2021 Admit Cards

The admit cards for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2021 has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the SET 2021 can download their admit cards online. They can visit the official website- set-test.org. As per the official website- Symbiosis SET 2021 will be held from July 10 to 13.

Symbiosis SET 2021 admit card download

Symbiosis SET 2021 will be held in a remote-proctored mode for applicants seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at Symbiosis International (Deemed University). Candidates will have to book their slot for appearing in the Symbiosis Entrance Test. The SET Slot Booking for SET General, SLAT and SITEEE 2021 should be done before July 1.

How to download Symbiosis Admit Card 2021