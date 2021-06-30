Last Updated:

SET 2021 Admit Card: Symbiosis Releases SET, SLAT, SITEEE 2021 Admit Cards

Symbiosis International has released SET 2021 admit card on its official website settest.org. Check full details and steps to download admit card.

Written By
Nandini Verma
SET 2021 Admit Card

IMAGE: PTI


The admit cards for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2021 has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the SET 2021 can download their admit cards online. They can visit the official website- set-test.org. As per the official website- Symbiosis SET 2021 will be held from July 10 to 13.

Symbiosis SET 2021 admit card download

Symbiosis SET 2021 will be held in a remote-proctored mode for applicants seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at Symbiosis International (Deemed University). Candidates will have to book their slot for appearing in the Symbiosis Entrance Test. The SET Slot Booking for SET General, SLAT and SITEEE 2021 should be done before July 1. 

How to download Symbiosis Admit Card 2021

  • Visit the official website - settest.org
  • On the homepage, click on the Admit Card tab
  • Then click on the SET Admit Card 2021 link
  • Key in the login credentials and submit 
  • Your SET 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 

READ | CA Exams 2021 to be held on July 5, opt-out facility to be provided, SC orders
READ | AKTU exam schedule released, term end exams to be held online on these dates
READ | Symbiosis SLAT result 2020 to be declared on August 13; here's how to check
READ | SLAT result 2020: Symbiosis SLAT result 2020 declared on official website
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND