SET Exam Eligibility Criteria: See The Requirements And Syllabus For The Exam

The Savitribai Phule Pune University is all set to conduct the SET exam 2021. It is held on behalf of the states of Maharashtra and Goa. The SET exam of this year will be held on September 26, 2021. The exam is conducted for determining the eligibility of the candidates for the post of Assistant Professor. These posts are in the Universities and Colleges in the states of Maharashtra & Goa. The eligibility of a candidate for the post is based on the performance in both papers of SET. Here is a look at the SET exam eligibility criteria.

SET exam eligibility criteria

To become eligible for the post of Assistant Professor and apply for the SET exam 2021, a candidate should have a Master’s Degree recognized by U.G.C., in a subject of SET. Those candidates having Post Graduate diploma/certificate awarded by Indian University/Institute or Foreign degree/diploma/certificate awarded by the Foreign University/Institute should in their own interest, ascertain the equivalence of their diploma/degree/certificate, with Master's degree of recognized Indian Universities from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi (www.aiu.ac.in).

All the other candidates than the reserved categories should have secured at least 55% marks in Masters or equivalent qualifying examination. For the reserved category students like SC/ST/OBC/SBC/DT(VJ)/NT/Transgender, a relaxation of 5% is given and the minimum requirement for qualifying marks is 50%.

Those candidates who are currently studying in their first year of two years Masters Course or in the first two semesters of a four-semester course of Master’s Degree or studying in the fourth year of five-year Integrated Masters Course are not eligible to appear for the SET exam 2021. Those candidates who have appeared in their final semester exam or those whose exams have got delayed can also apply for the exam. Such candidates will be admitted provisionally and shall be considered eligible for Assistant Professor after they have passed their Master's Degree or equivalent examination with the above-mentioned percentage of marks.

The candidates of other States (other than Maharashtra & Goa) belonging to reserved categories shall be treated as General Category, as per the reservation policy of the Maharashtra and Goa States.

The candidate can appear for the SET exam 2021 in the subject of their post-graduation only. If a post-graduate subject of any candidate is not included in the list of SET subjects, such candidates can appear for SET in a related or equivalent subject.

A candidate who has already qualified for SET in a subject will not be allowed to appear again for SET in the same subject. If any candidate is found to violate this rule, he/she will be liable for Initiating legal action and shall not be issued a certificate.

There is no upper age limit to apply for the SET exam 2021. As per the U.G.C. rules, the candidates who have passed M.Sc. (by PPPR/Research) are not eligible for the SET. More details about the SET exam eligibility criteria can be checked on the official website of the exam at setexam.unipune.ac.in. Here is a look at the important links for the exam.

Important links for SET exam 2021

Image: Shutterstock