Seven-year-old Bengaluru Girl Publishes Book On Pandemic, Preparing To Write More

A seven-year-old girl, Jiya Gangadhar, from Bengaluru, has written and published a book during the Coronavirus pandemic, online classes, and other issues like cybercrime and phishing. Jiya Gangadhar's book, titled L is for Lockdown - Jiya's Journal of Lockdown Lessons has garnered a lot of love and support.

Divya AS, the young student's instructor, is credited with helping her in getting the book published. According to The New Indian Express, Divya was the one who assisted the young girl in finding a publisher for her book. The book, which is categorised as non-fiction, is available on Amazon India for Rs 158. This book is transcribed from Jiya's journal during a global pandemic, according to the Amazon description.

Chapters are based on Jiya's experience

The chapters detail Jiya's exciting and not-so-fun experiences with her family over the course of a full year of online homeschooling, as well as her strategies of dealing with uncertainty in the new normal, according to the press release. After reading Jiya's daily journal and encouraging her to start writing a book, Jiya's mother, a marketing professional, was the one who pushed her to start writing creatively. The book shows the 7-year-old's point of view, including her interactions with the newspaperman, learning to play online games, and learning the foundations of cybercrime.

She said that they started their online classes as soon as the lockdown was declared. She had a lot of free time because she was at home. It allowed her the opportunity to delve deeper into each routine moment, which she would not have been able to do if she had gone to school. She also stated that her parents assisted her with everything because they were at home. She wants to continue writing and become an author. Jiya Gangadhar also stated that her future goal is to become a YouTuber and do gaming vlogs. Jiya is currently preparing to write her second novel.

Another extraordinary young author

In addition, a 10-year-old Kolkata boy named Reyansh Das was recently in the media's eye as he published an astrophysics book titled The Universe: The Past, Present, And Future. When Reyansh was approximately 5-years-old, he became fascinated with space and began asking questions about space, stars, the sun, and other celestial phenomena. Reyansh said that he wants to be an astronaut since it will allow him to physically explore space.

