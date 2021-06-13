'Shift Focus To Upskilling To Get Your Dream Job Amid COVID-19 Pandemic'

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of youth to lose their jobs. The impact of the pandemic on markets and industries is immense. It has also made it extremely challenging for fresh graduates to get a job. It was never a cakewalk for freshers to get a job unless they are lucky enough with the campus placement, and COVID has made it worse.

Apart from getting a degree and excelling in your academic journey, it is extremely important to upskill if you wish to stand out among your batchmates who have the same degree and a competitor in the job market. Mr Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture in a conversation with Republic World has talked about shifting focus to upskilling as the Coronavirus hit the job market.

Ques 1: How do you think the pandemic has changed the markets?

Answer: The Covid pandemic has reached almost every country on the planet. Its spread has left national economies and organizations considering the consequences, as governments’ battle with new lockdown measures to handle the spread of the infection. Numerous individuals have lost their positions or seen their wages cut. Unemployment rates have expanded across significant economies. The recent lockdown limitation ended most financial activities and prompted the work loss of millions of individuals and income streams. The public authority took careful steps to control the infection spread by confining the development however the infection unleashed ruin in the country which directly implies slowing down various industries in the country.

Ques 2: What do you think about the ‘digital adoption’ that the population is undergoing?

Answer: One impact of Covid has been accelerated digital adoption- more than 500 million individuals in India, from lower rungs of the financial pyramid, will have obtained new advanced ranges of abilities by 2022 (ONI). That is a large portion of a billion new chances for computerized skilling and passage into the ability-based economy.

Ques 3: What are some of the skilling courses available in the furniture industry?

Answer: The furniture industry largely is a skill-driven industry. You require skills to enter the market or secure a job in the industry. You can learn these by undergoing a skilling process suiting your abilities and moreover your interests. Some of the skilling courses that are available in the industry include courses in designing, drawing and material management. You may go through skilling courses relating to drawing 3D design software and production management. You may require a fine hand in drawing as this is something you cannot ignore. These courses prepare you better for the industry.

Ques 4: What can be the other reason for upskilling apart from major unemployment across various industries, if any?

Answer: This comfort with the computerized medium, combined with the accessibility of minimal expense cell phones and cheap data rates in India, sets out novel freedom for youth to get to access high-quality online training programs that cannot just increment employability and give a chance to already jobless or underemployed youth to get their jobs, yet in addition, help to break economic inertia in the world’s largest youth demographic, changing it over to a genuine profit. This will be a focal part of our monetary reset post Coronavirus for a more comprehensive, skills-based work market.

Ques 5: What do you think is the step forward towards the future of the economy with respect to the skilled workforce?

Answer: While a great many positions are being lost, it is significant for joined endeavours of the government, skilling foundations and recruiting associations to re-channel the labour force and give them these extra future-proof skill sets that are required by enterprises, extending to better employment opportunities. It is basic for the government to drive a narrative getting down on the requirement for an expanded spotlight on employability skills that can undoubtedly be conveyed to the majority through digitalized mediums. Only then can we make sure that they are not left behind in India’s journey of recovery, rebuilding and development.

(Disclaimer: Views shared by Raghunandan Saraf is personal. Republic World does not take any responsibility for it.)