'Shift System Implemented': Kerala Education Min Outlines Plans For Reopening Of Schools

As Kerala gears up to re-open schools from November 1, state Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday said a comprehensive plan is being prepared in consultation with various stakeholders for the re-opening of educational institutions.

"A discussion with Health Minister was held regarding the matter and schools authorities have been requested for the preparedness. The plan will be prepared and submitted to the Chief Minister before October 15. The meetings will be held at the state and district levels and a shift system would be implemented in schools with more than 7000 students," Sivankutty told the media.

Health experts will also hold discussions with district collectors and arrangements will be made to allay the concerns of both students and parents, the Minister assured.

"The plan includes the provision of masks, sanitizers, and social distance adjustments when children arrive at school, as well as things to be observed in vehicles used for transporting children," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the CMO informed that schools in Kerala for standards 1 to 7 (primary section) and 10 and 12 will begin on November 1, and other classes will begin on November 15. The decision was taken at a COVID review committee meeting. Meanwhile, classes for vaccinated college students will commence on October 18.

COVID cases continue to spike in Kerala

Kerala on Sunday reported 19,653 fresh COVID cases and 152 deaths, which took the caseload to 45,08,493 and fatalities to 23,591. The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 26,711, which brought the total recoveries to 43,10,674 and the number of active cases to 1,73,631, an official press release said. As many as 1,13,295 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Meanwhile, India on September 19 reported 30,773 fresh COVID infections with 38,945 recoveries and 309 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to Union Health Ministry data, out of the total infections, the active cases account for 0.99%, while the COVID recovery rate stands at 97.68%. Meanwhile, Kerala continues to add maximum cases to the total tally and recorded 19,325 COVID cases and 143 deaths on Saturday.

(With inputs from agency)