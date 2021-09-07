Shikshak Parv 2021: Know Its Significance, Reason Of Celebration & Other Details Here

The nation is celebrating Shiskak Parv on Tuesday, September 7. On the occasion of teachers' day 2021, like last year, the Department of School Education and Literacy is celebrating Shikshak Parv. It is being celebrated with the aim of honoring the valuable contribution of teachers and to also take the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 a step forward.

President Ram Nath Kovind rewarded 44 teachers in a virtual program. The National Teacher Awards are awarded to few selected teachers to recognize the excellence and commitment of teachers in shaping the mind as well as the youth of the future.

Shikshak Parv: Date and Time

The inaugural event was held on September 7, 2021.

It was held via video conferencing in the first half at 10.30 am.

The Shikshak Parv 2021 which has started on September 7 will continue till September 17, 2021.

PM Modi addressed the inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv on Tuesday. The event was held in online mode with the presence of Union Ministers of State for Education and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. During the event, the Prime Minister also launched multiple key initiatives related to education sector. He launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audiobooks for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE. PM Modi also launched NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/ donors/ CSR contributors for school development).

The Prime Minister praised the contribution of academicians, experts, teachers, at every level of the formulation of the National Education Policy and its implementation. He urged everyone to take this participation to a new level and also to involve society in it. These transformations in the education sector are not just policy-based but also participation -based.

Shikshak Parv celebration: Themes to be covered

In upcoming 10 days till September 17, 2021, discussions will be held on different themes. The inaugural session theme was “Quality and Sustainable Schools – Learning from Schools in India.” On Thursday, September 9, the theme for the day will be Foundational Literacy and Numeracy: A Pre-requisite to Learning and ECCE and Culture of Innovation in our Schools. Some other themes will be Nurturing Inclusive Classrooms, Innovative Pedagogy to Promote Enjoyable and Engaging Learning, Promoting Quality and Sustainable Schools, Transforming the System of Assessment: Holistic Progress Card, Stimulating Indian Knowledge System, Arts and Culture and Reimagining Vocational Education and Skill-building.