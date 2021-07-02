Last Updated:

SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 8553 ANM Posts

SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021: State Health Society, Bihar has invited applications for recruitment against 8553 vacancies for the post of ANM (nurse).

Written By
Nandini Verma
SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021

IMAGE: PTI


SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021: State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM). There are a total of 8553 vacancies for the post of ANM. The online application process on July 1. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online - statehealthsocietybihar.org. The last date to apply is July 21, 2021, till 6 pm. Candidates should have a Diploma in ANM. The upper age limit is 37 years. The selected ANM will be paid a monthly salary of 11,500. 

Bihar ANM Recruitment 2021: Details of vacancy

  • UR- 2177
  • UR(F)- 1167
  • EWS - 665
  • EWS(F) - 323
  • MBC - 1088
  • MBC(F) - 597
  • SC- 995
  • SC(F) - 531
  • BC— 606
  • BC(F)- 314
  • ST- 86
  • ST(F)- 20
  • WBC- 284
  • ANM - 8853 Posts

SHSB Bihar ANM Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a diploma (2 Years Full Time) in Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) training course from a recognized ANM Training institute. Registration of candidates from "Bihar Nurses Registration Council" shall also be necessary.

Click here to apply online

Upper Age Limit

  • Gen/EWS - 37 years
  • Gen and EWS (Female)/BC/MBC (Male and Female) - 40 years
  • SC/ST - 42 years

SHSB ANM Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam. The exam will of 100 marks. There will be a total of 80 questions on GK, Analytical Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and English. The duration of the exam will be two hours.

READ | ICAR Recruitment 2021: Apply for 14 Young Professional positions before July 20
READ | Oil India Recruitment 2021: Apply for Junior Assistant posts before Aug 15, check details
READ | UKSSSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 404 positions before August 19, check vacancy details
READ | UPHESC Recruitment 2021: Application window reopens for 2003 Assistant Professor vacancies
READ | Bihar B.Ed CET postponed, State will announce new dates soon, check official notice
First Published:
COMMENT