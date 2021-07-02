SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 8553 ANM Posts

SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021: State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM). There are a total of 8553 vacancies for the post of ANM. The online application process on July 1.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online - statehealthsocietybihar.org. The last date to apply is July 21, 2021, till 6 pm. Candidates should have a Diploma in ANM. The upper age limit is 37 years. The selected ANM will be paid a monthly salary of 11,500.

Bihar ANM Recruitment 2021: Details of vacancy

UR- 2177

UR(F)- 1167

EWS - 665

EWS(F) - 323

MBC - 1088

MBC(F) - 597

SC- 995

SC(F) - 531

BC— 606

BC(F)- 314

ST- 86

ST(F)- 20

WBC- 284

ANM - 8853 Posts

SHSB Bihar ANM Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a diploma (2 Years Full Time) in Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) training course from a recognized ANM Training institute. Registration of candidates from "Bihar Nurses Registration Council" shall also be necessary.

Click here to apply online

Upper Age Limit

Gen/EWS - 37 years

Gen and EWS (Female)/BC/MBC (Male and Female) - 40 years

SC/ST - 42 years

SHSB ANM Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam. The exam will of 100 marks. There will be a total of 80 questions on GK, Analytical Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and English. The duration of the exam will be two hours.