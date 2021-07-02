SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 8553 ANM Posts

Quick links:
SHSB Bihar Recruitment 2021: State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM). There are a total of 8553 vacancies for the post of ANM. The online application process on July 1.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online - statehealthsocietybihar.org. The last date to apply is July 21, 2021, till 6 pm. Candidates should have a Diploma in ANM. The upper age limit is 37 years. The selected ANM will be paid a monthly salary of 11,500.
Candidates should have a diploma (2 Years Full Time) in Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) training course from a recognized ANM Training institute. Registration of candidates from "Bihar Nurses Registration Council" shall also be necessary.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam. The exam will of 100 marks. There will be a total of 80 questions on GK, Analytical Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and English. The duration of the exam will be two hours.