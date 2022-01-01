Shyamala Educational Society To Launch 1st School In Telangana With CBSE & IB Curriculum

Shyamala Educational Society is readying to open a world-class school in Telangana and they have made yet another major stride forward in terms of land acquisition. The construction plans have been decided as the society move to implement the first phase of the school's development. They are ready to commence construction on a new campus near Hyderabad, which will open for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Shyamala Educational Society to open its first school in Telangana

N Suresh Reddy, founder of the society stated that their goal is to contribute to the field of education in India through the 'Sri World School Project.' The school will span over 100 acres and will feature a world-class infrastructure and will have a purpose-designed learning environment.

“It will meet the educational demands of children who want to define their futures in India through an international curriculum. It will be accessible to all members of society. Both CBSE and IB curricula will be available at the institution,” he said.

He further stated that the institution will be run by Prof. Vajja Samba Shiva Rao, a popular Indian educationalist and vice-chancellor of SRM University, who will also serve on the board of directors. Furthermore, many famous educationalists from all around the world will be a part of the school. Shyamala Educational Society is named after Vice President of US Kamala Harris's mother, Dr Shyamala Gopalan.

More about Shyamala Gopalan, mother of US VP Kamala Harris

Dr Shyamala Gopalan was born in Madras, India, in 1938 (now Chennai). Her remarkable rise to become an influential figure in American academia has had a lasting impact on women all over the world. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, mother of US Vice President Kamala Harris, was a biomedical scientist. In 1958, she moved to the University of California, Berkeley, to pursue a master's program in nutrition and endocrinology. In 1963, Dr Shyamala Gopalan married a graduate student in economics from Jamaica, Donald J. Harris. Dr Shyamala was a gifted scientist, mentor, mother, and activist. She was a wonderful philanthropist and had made substantial contributions to the field of breast cancer research.

