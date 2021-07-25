Siddaramaiah Urges Karnataka CM To Postpone KSET Exams Due To Heavy Rains

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has requested the state government to postpone the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021, which is scheduled for July 25th. He has made the request in the wake of heavy rainfall in Karnataka which might create obstructions for the candidates of KSET exams.

Siddaramaiah's request to Karnataka State Government

Taking to his official Twitter handle, former Karnataka CM and Congress leader highlighted that due to heavy rainfall in the Northern parts of Karnataka, many people have lost connectivity and communication. Such issues can make the situation difficult for the candidates of K-SET exams. He made his request in the interest of the candidates of north Karnataka.

Check his tweet:

Many parts in North Karnataka are submerged due to heavy rainfall. People have lost both connectivity & communication.



This being the situation, I urge @CMofKarnataka to postone the K-CET exams which was scheduled on 25 July, in the interest of candidates from North Karnataka. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 24, 2021



Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET 2021)

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) is conducted by the University of Mysore every year regulated by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). The exam is conducted to shortlist aspirants for programs like technology, engineering, pharmacy, agricultural courses, and others. Candidates who qualify for the KSET are governed by the recruitment rules and regulations stipulated for Lecturers / Assistant Professors of concerned Universities / Colleges / Institutions (Government/ Aided /Private) of Karnataka.

The examination is conducted with two papers. The first paper is based on general awareness, general aptitude, reasoning, and teaching aptitude followed by the second paper which is subject-based.

However, there is no such official notice yet for scheduling the KSET exam 2021.

Earlier, the written examination of army recruitment which was scheduled for 25th July in Agra has been postponed due to COVID-19 and bad weather conditions.

Rainfall in Karnataka

Karnataka has been facing heavy rainfall in the past few days leading to floods in several districts. Also, reports of rain-related deaths have surfaced from several areas. Thereafter, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed disaster response teams who are performing rescue operations actively to evacuate people stranded in the flood-prone areas. 155 people have been rescued so far and more are expected.

The weather department has already issued a red alert for Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Dakshina Kannada, as well as south interior Karnataka, Hassan, Kodagu, and Shivamogga. Also, the MET has predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of the state which may cause flooding.

(Source: ANI)