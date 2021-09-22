Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admissions 2022: BSEB Releases SAV Registration Schedule

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admissions 2022: Bihar School Examination Board has issued schedule for the admission in Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) for class 6. Candidates who want to take admission in SAV can fill the application form by visiting the official website or by logging on to secondary.biharboardonline.com. The application procedure started today, September 22, and will end on October 6. The Main Examination will be held on November 30, 2021, in two shifts.

This year, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya will select 120 students, including 60 boys and 60 girls. It must be noted that those candidates who are applying for SAV class 6 admissions 2022 must be between 10-12 years of age, and they must belong to Bihar state and should have completed class 5 from a state-recognized school.

BSEB release SAV class 6 registration schedule | Check below

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 admission: SAV class 6 Exam | Exam pattern | More details

SAV class 6 registration 2022: The examination for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admissions 2022 will be conducted in two phases-Paper 1 will contain subjects including Hindi, Science, and Social Science, and Paper 2 will consist of Mathematics and Reasoning. The total marks for all the examinations, including all five subjects, will be 300 marks, and the duration of the examination will be 5 hours 20 minutes. After passing the SAV Entrance Exam 2021, the candidate will be admitted to the school after undergoing a health check-up. The questions asked in the entrance examination will be similar to the previous year's course, and the exam will also have a section consisting of reasoning questions where the thinking and problem-solving skills will be tested.

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 registration 2022: Follow these steps

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board or log on to secondary.biharboardonline.com

STEP 2: Alternatively use this direct link

STEP 3: Now, click the link that reads the " Download Application Form " link on the webpage.

" link on the webpage. STEP 4: Enter your email address and phone number to receive the download link.

STEP 5: Click on the "Download" button.

