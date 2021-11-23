Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admit Card For Class 6 To Be Released Tomorrow; Check Details

Quick links:
Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) Admit Card: The Bihar School Examination Board has issued an important notification that reads, the students of class 6 can download their admit card for the entrance examination through the online portal. According to a notice issued by the Bihar Board, students can check and download their admit cards from November 24, 2021, by visiting - secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates must note that they will be required to enter their user name and password to open the student's login and download the admit card. According to the official notice, the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui class 6 registration procedure for the entrance examination is scheduled to start on December 9, 2021, from 1 pm to 3:30 pm.
