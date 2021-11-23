Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admit Card For Class 6 To Be Released Tomorrow; Check Details

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) Admit Card: The Bihar School Examination Board has issued an important notification that reads, the students of class 6 can download their admit card for the entrance examination through the online portal. According to a notice issued by the Bihar Board, students can check and download their admit cards from November 24, 2021, by visiting - secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates must note that they will be required to enter their user name and password to open the student's login and download the admit card. According to the official notice, the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui class 6 registration procedure for the entrance examination is scheduled to start on December 9, 2021, from 1 pm to 3:30 pm.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya: Here's how to download the BSEB Simultala Adwasiya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2022.

STEP 1: Go to secondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website.

STEP 2: On the homepage, just click on the option that reads, "BSEB Admit Card."

STEP 3: On the log-in page, enter your user ID and password.

STEP 4: Download by clicking on the link that reads, "Simultala Awasiya Vidayala Admit Card 2021."

STEP 5: The admit card is now downloaded.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2021: Here's how to make corrections to the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admit Card

STEP 1: To make corrections, visit the official website.

STEP 2: Enter your registered mobile number and user ID password on the login page.

STEP 3: Now, click on the link that says, "Dummy Admit Card Download".

STEP 4: Automatically, a new page will open on the screen where you need to click on the "Edit and Make Corrections" option.

STEP 5: Now, the correction page will open where you can make the required corrections.

Image: PTI