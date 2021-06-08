Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Results Live On Official Website From June 8

On June 7, 2021, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2021. On June 8, 2021, the official site enabled a direct link to verify the results. Candidates who took the Class 6 entrance test can check their results on the secondary.biharboardonline.com website. The Board has published the boys' and girls' result lists on its official website. Students who want to check their results can do so by following the steps outlined below.

Class 6 result download steps

Go to secondary.biharboardonline.com for further information.

Go to the home page and click the result link.

Candidates will be sent to a new website where they may access the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2021 link.

When you click on the result link, a new PDF file for boys and girls will appear.

Review the outcome and save the file.

Make a physical copy of the same in case you need it again.

What is the procedure for checking Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 result?

On June 8, the result of the SAV class 6 admission exam will be posted on the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com. From June 8 onwards, students who took the exam can check their results online. The admission exam was passed by 60 males and 60 females. To check the SAV class 6 result, follow the instructions outlined below. Alternatively, they might use the following direct connections.

Visit the official website- www.secondary.biharboardonline.com On the homepage, click on the 'Result' tab A new page will open Scroll down to the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Result section Click on the link for the SAV results of boys or girls candidates A PDF file will open on your screen Look for your name and roll number Save the file on your computer

For the SAV Class 6 entrance test, a total of 12,959 pupils applied. The preliminary exam was passed by 1200 pupils, comprising 600 males and 600 females. Only 1179 students took the main test out of all of them. Male applicants took the main test at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh School aka Patna High School, Gardanibagh, while female students took it at Bankipur Girls' School in Patna.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK