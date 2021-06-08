Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Results Live On Official Website From June 8

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
On June 7, 2021, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2021. On June 8, 2021, the official site enabled a direct link to verify the results. Candidates who took the Class 6 entrance test can check their results on the secondary.biharboardonline.com website. The Board has published the boys' and girls' result lists on its official website. Students who want to check their results can do so by following the steps outlined below.
On June 8, the result of the SAV class 6 admission exam will be posted on the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com. From June 8 onwards, students who took the exam can check their results online. The admission exam was passed by 60 males and 60 females. To check the SAV class 6 result, follow the instructions outlined below. Alternatively, they might use the following direct connections.
For the SAV Class 6 entrance test, a total of 12,959 pupils applied. The preliminary exam was passed by 1200 pupils, comprising 600 males and 600 females. Only 1179 students took the main test out of all of them. Male applicants took the main test at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh School aka Patna High School, Gardanibagh, while female students took it at Bankipur Girls' School in Patna.