Delhi DyCM Sisodia Concerned By 'digital Divide' From Online Education; Eyes Reach-out

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday expressed concern over the use of online education as it might create a 'digital divide'. Sisodia said that 'there is a fear that online education might create a digital divide', and added that the Delhi government will implement a model of education in which 'reach out and connect' will be the main focus.

Laying emphasis on 'learning with human feel', Sisodia who is also Delhi's Education Minister said that the Delhi government has made a model of education.

"Digital technology to complement the efforts of teachers in reaching out to every child and assist them in learning. We are following the principle that a 'Digital Divide' should not come in the way of children's access to learning opportunities," Sisodia said.

Remote teaching-learning plan

The minister further said that teachers will reach out to students through WhatsApp or regular phone calls and will give them assignments and take regular feedback. He also shared that students from KG to Class 10 will receive daily exercise and feedback from class teachers through WhatsApp. For those who do not have WhatsApp or smartphone, their teachers will connect through a regular phone.

Furthermore, the students of Classes 11 and 12 will attend live online classes to be conducted by Delhi government teachers. Follow up sessions will be conducted by the teachers through phone call or WhatsApp to clear the doubts of the students related to the online classes. During the learning process, the guest teachers employed in government schools will also be roped in the online teaching-learning process, he added.

Further, apart from these regular teaching-learning activities, additional optional online teaching-learning activities will also be added from time-to-time to enhance the learning activities of students from their respective homes, Sisodia said. Delhi government will ensure that students do not lose out on academics due to COVID-19, he added.

