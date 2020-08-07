Sisodia Slams DU Over Unpaid Salaries Despite 70% Budget Hike, Hints At Graft In Colleges

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday came down heavily on the Delhi University colleges funded by the government over their 'inability' to pay salaries on account of lack of funds, alleging corruption at these colleges. Sisodia said the budget allocated to these colleges had increased by about 70 percent in the last five years. According to the figures revealed by the Education Minister, DU colleges were allotted about ₹144.39 crores in 2014-2015 and they were allotted ₹243 crores in 2020-21.

"Sisodia came down heavily against the Delhi government-funded Delhi University colleges for expressing their inability to pay the salaries of their staff despite 70% budget increase by the government in the last 5 years. Sisodia said that the inability of Delhi govt-funded DU colleges to pay stuff salaries despite a 70 percent increase in budget allocation in the last years indicates corruption," the office of the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi said in a statement.

Multiple complaints of corruption in administration of DU colleges

Sisodia also said that he has received multiple complaints of corruption in the administration of DU colleges. He also alleged that the college administration is resisting or delaying the formation of governing bodies and rejecting nominees appointed by Delhi government to hide this corruption. The Delhi govt has increased the budget of DU colleges from Rs. 144.39 crore in 2024-15 to Rs. 242.64 in 2019-20 and Rs 243 Cr in 2020-21. Despite nearly 70 percent rise in budget allocation in five years, DU is complaining of the budget problem, the release said.

"DU last year budget (2019-20) of Rs. 242.64 crore was adequate to meet all their expenses, the previous year's budget (2018-19) of Rs. 216.13 was adequate to meet their expenses, why is DU now complaining of inadequate funds despite Rs. 27 crore increased allocation in the last two years?" the deputy CM questioned.

He further said of the Rs. 243 crore budgeted for 2020-21, Rs.56.25 crore has already been released by end of July 2020 that is approx 23 percent budget. He questioned DU colleges over unpaid salaries for April, May, June despite releasing funds. "Delhi government also funds many of the Universities that come directly under the administration of its education Department. We never hear instances of them running out of funds or unable to pay the salaries of their staff," he added.

There have been multiple complaints of corruption in the administration of DU colleges. That's why they are resisting or delaying the formation of governing bodies and rejecting nominees appointed by the Delhi govt. The Deputy chief minister said that he has written to DU vice-chancellor last month about these corruption allegations and yet to receive a response.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image PTI)