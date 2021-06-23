SITEEE 2021 Admit Card Has Been Released. Know How To Download It

SITEEE 2021 Admit Card has been released on Tuesday. Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the same. Registered students can download it from https://www.set-test.org/ Read this to know how to download the SITEEE Admit Card

Only candidates who registered for SITEE which is Symbiosis entrance test, can download the admit card. Candidates should ensure that they have ID and password with them while downloading the admit card. SITEEE is scheduled for 28th June 2021. Exam will be conducted in online mode. Exam will be conducted between 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Symbiosis admit card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website https://www.set-test.org/

Click on the red button that reads ‘SITEEE admit card’ link.

A new tab of ‘SET 2021- Admit Card Login’ will appear.

Enter the SET ID and password as asked click on the Login button.

The candidate’s admit card will be visible on the screen.

Download and print the same for future references

SITEEE Details

Symbiosis Institute of Technology conducts this exam for all BTech programs. Admissions are granted to those who score well in the exams. For getting selected, the candidate's name should be there in merit list which will be released post-exam. Post the release of the merit list, the Institute conducts counseling rounds for the students.

Results of SITEE is expected to be released on 9th July 2021. Candidates will have to check the official website. Further details of merit list, as well as counseling and admission dates, will also be available on website.