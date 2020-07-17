Sky Is The Limit For Children Of Wastepickers As They Shine In Maharashtra HSC Results

Among the many inspiring stories of determination is that of the daughter of a waste picker who scored 78 per cent scored in Maharashtra HSC examinations and aspires to become an IAS officer.

Hailing from a humble background, 18-year-old Gaurish Rajguru, an Arts student from Fergusson College, wishes to pursue her Bachelor’s in history and sociology and achieve her dreams. Her mother, Shobhana (35) has been a waste picker for nine years. Apart from her main job, she does other odd jobs like cleaning and cooking in some houses. Even though she studied till Class 7 only, she is proud that Gaurish is achieving so much more.

READ | Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Girls Outshine Boys, 26 Subjects Record 100% Marks

Using the lockdown period on learning regional mathematics formulas and theories and the history behind their evolution, the youngster shared has also developed a fascination towards Korean TV dramas. After being introduced to K-pop from her friend, Gaurish started watching Korean shows with subtitles. Gradually, she has been able to figure out the language and is enjoying her time of enforced vacation in learning more. She wished to teach some of it to her siblings and parents too.

READ | COVID-19: MHSC Develops 'Suraksha 24' Disinfectant Solution To Sanitise Handicrafts

Diverse aspirations and hobbies

For Prerna Gaikwad, whose mother also works as a waste picker, her career preparation began at her kitchen, as she tried new recipes that she watched online. With a score of 76.3 per cent in Commerce, the 17-year-old wishes to pursue hotel management and become a chef.

Another bright student Sandesh Havle is determined to become a mechanical engineer. Havle scored 73 per cent in his Diploma in Mechanical Engineering under Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) from Sant Tukaram Polytechnic, Talegaon. He longs to go home after achieving his dream so he can support his mother who is a waste picker. When he does not busy studying, Havle enjoys dancing and learning German.

READ | CBSE 12th Result: Farmer's Son Who Got Full Scholarship At Cornell University Scores 98%

READ | Sonu Sood Contributes 25,000 Face Shields For Maharashtra Cops; Hails 'real Heroes'

(Image credits: PTI)