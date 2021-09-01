Last Updated:

SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card To Be Released Today, Check Steps To Download Here

SLPRB Assam Police admit card will be uploaded for 13 districts on official website. Candidates who will be taking exams will be able to download cards at 3 pm.

Slprb Assam police admit card

SLPRB Assam Police admit card: The State Level Police Recruitment Board also known as SLPRB has released the hall ticket for the Assam Police constable PST/PET. The Assam police admit card 2021 has been released on September 1, 2021. Registered candidates who will be sitting for exams will be able to download the hall tickets once it will be released on Wednesday. The hall tickets will be available on the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board at slprbassam.in.

To be noted that the admit card will be released for 15 districts. The districts are Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cacher, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, Nagaon, South Salmara, and Tinsukia. Candidates can download the admit card after 3 pm by following the below-mentioned steps. 

Steps to download Assam Police Constable PST/PET admit card

  • Registered candidates who will be taking exams should visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link which reads, 'Download Admit Card for PST/PET’. To be noted that the link will be activated after 3 pm.
  • Candidates will then have to key in the credentials and click on login
  • The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates are advised to cross-check and download the admit card for future reference

It has been issued in the public domain that if any candidate finds difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, they may immediately contact the helpline number-8826762317. Candidates can also email their issue to helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com. To be noted that the admit card which is scheduled to be released today is for the recruitment of 2,391 posts of Constables UB & 4271 posts of Constable AB in Assam Police. The PET/PST schedule for the remaining 15 districts was released and exams would commence from as early as September 9 in Kamrup (R) district. Meanwhile, today the exam will begin for the PET/PST Examination for Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Demaji, Dhubri, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhal, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Marogaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Udalguri. 

