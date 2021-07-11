Smart Classrooms In Karnataka To Increase Up To 8500, Announces Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan

Smart classrooms in Karnataka Schools: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan has announced that smart classrooms will be increased in the State. The Deputy Chief Minister made this announcement on Sunday, July 11. He said that the number of smart classrooms in Karnataka would be increased to 8,500 this year. The state government is also funding for laptops and tablets as part of the smart class increasing drive.

Step aims to reduce COVID-19 crisis effect on education

This step has been taken by the State government keeping the current situation's effect on India's education field in mind. This will ensure, health and safety of students and will not affect the continuity of education in any situation. "The government is giving importance to digital education to ensure students are not affected in times of the COVID-19 crisis," Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan said. He further announced that the State government has set a target of converting near about 8,500 classrooms of higher education into smart classes. "Out of these 8,500 smart classrooms, 2,500 smart classrooms have already been converted and launched," said Deputy CM through a press release that was issued in the public domain by his office.

Fund for making digital education a reality

To give a boost to digital learning, 1.10 lakh laptops were given to State college degree students last year. Altogether, the cost for device was Rs. 330 crores which were funded by the State Government. This year instead of laptops, tablet PCs were given to students. "In this year, about 1.6 lakh Tablet PCs were being distributed to students of first-grade degree, polytechnic and engineering colleges," said Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan who is also Malleswaram MLA. Through all the above-mentioned initiatives, State government is gearing up towards its goal of making digital education a reality in Karnataka. For this, the government has already created an alternate effective teaching-learning system. The alternate learning system comprises the best of the contents on each topic. "3.5 lakh classes developed by the faculty of the college education department have been uploaded," said Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan. He also added that this initiative involved an expenditure of Rs. 4 crores.