SNAP 2021 Schedule Out, Registration For Symbiosis Admissions To Begin On Sept 24

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the schedule for conducting the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021. The SNAP 2021 schedule has been released on the official website of the university. As per the official schedule, the SNAP 2021 registration will begin on September 24. Aspirants who wish to take admission to Symbiosis University can apply for appearing in the entrance test by visiting the official website -snaptest.org.in.

SNAP 2021 Schedule

Registration commences on -- 24 September 2020 (Thursday)

Registration closes on - 30 November 2020 (Monday)

Registration fee payment closes on -30 November 2020 (Monday)

Admit Card Live on (www.snaptest.org)-- 05 December 2020 (Saturday)

SNAP Test 2020 -- 20 December 2020 (Sunday)

06 January 2021 (Wednesday)

09 January 2021 (Saturday)

Time : 11: 00am to 12:00 noon

Announcement of Result- 22 January 2021 (Friday)

SNAP 2021 Exam Pattern

Candidates will be asked questions from three sections. The three sections are General English - Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability, Analytical & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. The exam will be held in computer-based test mode. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. The questions will be objective in nature. There will be a deduction of 25% of marks for each wrong answer. Candidates can appear for a maximum of two tests for SNAP 2021. In such case, the higher score will be considered final.

SNAP 2021 Exam Schedule

  • Date: 20 December 2020; Time: 11.00 am – 12.00 noon.
  • Date: 06 January 2021; Time: 11.00 am – 12.00 noon.
  • Date: 09 January 2021; Time: 11.00 am – 12.00 noon.

How to register for SNAP 2021

  • Visit the official website- snaptest.org
  • Click on Register tab
  • Register for SNAP Test 2021 by providing the required information
  • Pay the registration fee for SNAP Test
  • Register for your choice of programme(s) offered by any Institute of SIU,
  • Pay the registration fee, separately for each programme.
  • Submit your form.
