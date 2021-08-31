SNAP TEST 2021: Registration Begins Today, Check Important Dates Here

Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, Pune has begun the registration process for Symbiosis National Aptitude Online Test also known as SNAP 2021 from Tuesday, August 31. SNAP 2021 exam is being conducted every year for students who wish to pursue MBA from various Symbiosis institutes. The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted in the Computer Based Test(CBT) mode. To be noted that the SNAP 2021 registration process is being done in online mode therefore interested candidates need to check eligiblity first and then apply through the official website. The official website is snaptest.org.

SNAP 2021: Important Dates

The registration process has been started on August 31, 2021

The deadline to fill the SNAP application form is November 27, 2021

Admit cards will be issued on December 4, 2021

The aptitude test will be held on December 19, 2021, January 8, 16, 2022.

SNAP Test 2021: Steps To Apply

Candidates should visit the official website of SNAP Test- snaptest.org

On the redirected page, they will have to register for SNAP 2021 admission portal by submitting the required credentials

Post doing this, the SNAP 2021 application form will be displayed on the screen

Candidates will have to fill all the columns and uploaded scanned copy of all the required documents and click on proceed

The candidates will have to pay the SNAP application fees online

Post doing this candidates will have to submit the form and take a printout of the same for future reference

Eligibility

The candidate must have done graduation from any recognized institute or university. They must have scored a minimum of 50 percent marks. When it comes to students falling under the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes category, the minimum marks required is 45 percent. Students who are appearing for UG final year examinations or are waiting for results can also apply. To be noted that SNAP 2021 is being conducted for admissions to MBA programs at the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Nagpur. SIMB has 26 MBA programmes across 16 institutes.

SNAP Application Form 2021: Documents Required