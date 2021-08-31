SNAP TEST 2021: Registration Begins Today, Check Important Dates Here

Quick links:
Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, Pune has begun the registration process for Symbiosis National Aptitude Online Test also known as SNAP 2021 from Tuesday, August 31. SNAP 2021 exam is being conducted every year for students who wish to pursue MBA from various Symbiosis institutes. The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted in the Computer Based Test(CBT) mode. To be noted that the SNAP 2021 registration process is being done in online mode therefore interested candidates need to check eligiblity first and then apply through the official website. The official website is snaptest.org.
The candidate must have done graduation from any recognized institute or university. They must have scored a minimum of 50 percent marks. When it comes to students falling under the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes category, the minimum marks required is 45 percent. Students who are appearing for UG final year examinations or are waiting for results can also apply. To be noted that SNAP 2021 is being conducted for admissions to MBA programs at the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Nagpur. SIMB has 26 MBA programmes across 16 institutes.