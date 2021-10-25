Social media's accountability should be fixed: LS speaker

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Underlining the importance of checking the spread of wrong information in the society, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said the accountability of the social media should be fixed like the print media.

Addressing the students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Birla described journalists as the "conscience keepers" of the society and said it is their responsibility to keep the vision and intellectual consciousness of the society friendly to the nation.

Emphasising that the media should be responsible, responsive and reachable to serve the nation effectively, he stressed on the accountability of the social media and said it should be fixed like the print media, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

The Lok Sabha speaker made these remarks while cautioning that the spread of wrong information impacts the society negatively, which should be checked.

He said journalists stand with the truth with a sense of fearlessness and impartiality to perform their duty diligently and impartially, and called upon the future scribes to educate the public with their stories, stick to authentic information and spread a constructive and positive message in the country. PTI JTR RC

