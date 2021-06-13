Sonu Sood Charity Foundation To Provide Free IAS Coaching Scholarships, See How To Apply

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has come up with another noble cause for society. This time, it is for the aspiring IAS candidates. The Sonu Sood Charity Foundation has announced a free IAS Coaching Scholarship for the UPSC IAS aspirants. If you are preparing for the country's one of the toughest exam i.e., the UPSC civil services exam and facing financial issues, you can register for the scholarship right away.

Sood Charity Foundation: Free IAS coaching scholarship

The charity foundation run by Sonu Sood launched a 'SAMBHAVAM' programme for the UPSC CSE aspirants on his Twitter account. The Sood Charity Foundation has collaborated with Divine India Youth Association (DIYA), Delhi Chapter. It aims to provide quality coaching facility, mentorship support and personality development sessions to the UPSC aspirants.

Karni hai IAS ki tayyari ✍️

Hum lenge aapki zimmedari 🙏🏻



Thrilled to announce the launch of 'SAMBHAVAM'.

A @SoodFoundation & @diyanewdelhi initiative.



Details on https://t.co/YO6UJqRIR5 pic.twitter.com/NvFgpL1Llj — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 11, 2021

"Sood Charity Foundation in collaboration with Divine India Youth Association (DIYA), Delhi Chapter, presents "SAMBHAVAM", a unique program for aspirants of Civil Services. A one of a kind initiative to provide quality coaching facility to needy aspirants at top civil services institutes of India," the official website reads.

Key highlights of the program

Free coaching classes to deserving students (Online/Offline).

Mentorship support from UPSC selected candidates, interview appeared candidates and top educators.

Special group sessions for Personality Development by leading educators and trainers.

How to apply for the Sonu Sood IAS coaching scholarship

Interested and needy candidates can apply for the free IAS scholarship online. The link to the application form has been given on its official website. The last date to apply is June 30.

Candidates can fill the form in Hindi or English. They will be selected on the basis of financial criteria, merit and vulnerability. They will also have to produce their academic documents and income proof at a later stage.

Click here to apply online for Sonu Sood IAS Coaching Scholarship

Click here for the official website

"This form is a key part of the Admission Process. Incomplete or false information will make your candidature null and void. In all matters relating to admission, the decision of the SAMBHAVAM Team will be final and binding on the applicants. No correspondence will be entertained from the applicant regarding his/her non-selection," the official website reads.