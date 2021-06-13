Sonu Sood Charity Foundation To Provide Free IAS Coaching Scholarships, See How To Apply

Quick links:
IMAGE SOURCE: Sonu Sood/Twitter, PTI
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has come up with another noble cause for society. This time, it is for the aspiring IAS candidates. The Sonu Sood Charity Foundation has announced a free IAS Coaching Scholarship for the UPSC IAS aspirants. If you are preparing for the country's one of the toughest exam i.e., the UPSC civil services exam and facing financial issues, you can register for the scholarship right away.
The charity foundation run by Sonu Sood launched a 'SAMBHAVAM' programme for the UPSC CSE aspirants on his Twitter account. The Sood Charity Foundation has collaborated with Divine India Youth Association (DIYA), Delhi Chapter. It aims to provide quality coaching facility, mentorship support and personality development sessions to the UPSC aspirants.
Karni hai IAS ki tayyari ✍️— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 11, 2021
Hum lenge aapki zimmedari 🙏🏻
Thrilled to announce the launch of 'SAMBHAVAM'.
A @SoodFoundation & @diyanewdelhi initiative.
Details on https://t.co/YO6UJqRIR5 pic.twitter.com/NvFgpL1Llj
"Sood Charity Foundation in collaboration with Divine India Youth Association (DIYA), Delhi Chapter, presents "SAMBHAVAM", a unique program for aspirants of Civil Services. A one of a kind initiative to provide quality coaching facility to needy aspirants at top civil services institutes of India," the official website reads.
Interested and needy candidates can apply for the free IAS scholarship online. The link to the application form has been given on its official website. The last date to apply is June 30.
Candidates can fill the form in Hindi or English. They will be selected on the basis of financial criteria, merit and vulnerability. They will also have to produce their academic documents and income proof at a later stage.
"This form is a key part of the Admission Process. Incomplete or false information will make your candidature null and void. In all matters relating to admission, the decision of the SAMBHAVAM Team will be final and binding on the applicants. No correspondence will be entertained from the applicant regarding his/her non-selection," the official website reads.