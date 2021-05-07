South Eastern Railway Recruitment: Apply For 53 Para Medical Posts Before 6 PM Today

Quick links:
May 7 is the last day for application submission for South Eastern Railway recruitment for the 53 posts of Staff Nurse, OT Assistant/ Dresser, Hospital Attendant (Male), Hospital Attendant (Female)/ Ayah and House Keeping Assistant. Interested candidates are advised to register themselves soon since the registration link will go off the website at 6 pm today. Here’s everything you need to know about South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021.
South Eastern Railway Vacancy Details
|Posts
|Vacancy
|
Staff Nurse
|20
|
OT Assistant/ Dresser
|5
|
Hospital Attendant (Male)
|6
|
Hospital Attendant (Female)/ Ayah
|7
|
House Keeping Assistant
|15
Staff Nurse
3 years course in General Nursing and midwifery from a recognized nursing institution
Age limit: 20 to 40 years
Remaining posts
The candidate must have passed matriculation or HSC with a relevant certificate course
Age limit: 18 to 33 years
It must be noted that the registration process for SER 2021 is different from how applications are usually handled. Candidates must send their applications via email in the form of scanned copies of the prescribed application attached in the South Eastern Railway notification along with other documents mentioned in the instructions, namely, education qualification, work experience certificates, identity proof, etc. These documents must be sent to srdpoadra@gmail.com on or before 6 pm today. If not submitted in the prescribed format, the candidate’s application will be deemed to be rejected.
After the application submission, the selected candidates will be called for a telephonic/online video conferencing interview. The original documents of the selected candidates will also be verified side by side. The schedule for the telephonic interview will be released in due course.