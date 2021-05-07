South Eastern Railway Recruitment: Apply For 53 Para Medical Posts Before 6 PM Today

May 7 is the last day for application submission for South Eastern Railway recruitment for the 53 posts of Staff Nurse, OT Assistant/ Dresser, Hospital Attendant (Male), Hospital Attendant (Female)/ Ayah and House Keeping Assistant. Interested candidates are advised to register themselves soon since the registration link will go off the website at 6 pm today. Here’s everything you need to know about South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021

South Eastern Railway Vacancy Details

Posts Vacancy Staff Nurse 20 OT Assistant/ Dresser 5 Hospital Attendant (Male) 6 Hospital Attendant (Female)/ Ayah 7 House Keeping Assistant 15

Eligibility Criteria

Staff Nurse

3 years course in General Nursing and midwifery from a recognized nursing institution

Age limit: 20 to 40 years

Remaining posts

The candidate must have passed matriculation or HSC with a relevant certificate course

Age limit: 18 to 33 years

How to apply for SER 2021?

It must be noted that the registration process for SER 2021 is different from how applications are usually handled. Candidates must send their applications via email in the form of scanned copies of the prescribed application attached in the South Eastern Railway notification along with other documents mentioned in the instructions, namely, education qualification, work experience certificates, identity proof, etc. These documents must be sent to srdpoadra@gmail.com on or before 6 pm today. If not submitted in the prescribed format, the candidate’s application will be deemed to be rejected.

Tutorial on how to download the SER prescribed application

Visit the official website of South Eastern Railway - ser.indianrailways.gov.in

On the homepage, move your cursor on the 'News & Updates' tab on the menu to unveil a number of links. Click on 'Employment Notification' and proceed to a new page.

Click on the South Eastern Railway notification link for Para-Medical Staff Recruitment 2021.

The PDF will appear on a new page. The candidate must read the notification carefully and take a print out of it as the prescribed application form is attached on the last page.

After taking a print out, enter the personal details instructed on the form and scan the copy to further email it to srdpoadra@gmail.com.

Selection Process

After the application submission, the selected candidates will be called for a telephonic/online video conferencing interview. The original documents of the selected candidates will also be verified side by side. The schedule for the telephonic interview will be released in due course.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK