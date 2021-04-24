Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply For 191 Posts Of Para Medical Staff

The Indian Railways has issued an official notification for Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 for Para Medical Staff for its Railway Hospital. The Southern Railway Recruitment of Para-Medical staff GOC will be on a contractual basis for a period up to September 30, 2021, in their Headquarters Railway Hospital, Perambur, Chennai. A total of 191 vacancies have been mentioned for the posts of Nurse Superintendents, Physiotherapist, ECG Technician, Haemodialysis Technician, Hospital Assistant/ House Keeping Assistants, Radiographer & Lab Assistant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through online mode on or before April 30, 2021, on the official website of Southern Railways, of which a direct link is provided below.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021

Important Dates

Opening Date of Online Application window - April 21, 2021

Closing Date of Online Application window - April 30, 2021

Southern Railway Recruitment: Vacancy and Salary

Sr No Post Vacancy Medical Standard Monthly Remuneration 1 Nursing Superintendent 83 C1 Rs.44,900/- in Level-7 (plus DA & other allowances admissible) 2 Physiotherapist 01 C1 Rs.35,400/- in Level-6 (plus DA & other allowances admissible) 3 ECG Technician 04 C1 Rs.25,500/- in Level-4 (plus DA & other allowances admissible) 4 Haemodialysis Technician 03 B1 Rs.35,400/- in Level-6 (plus DA & other allowances admissible) 5 Hospital Assistant 48 B1 Rs.18,000/- in Level-1 (plus DA & other allowances admissible) 6 House Keeping Assistants (Medical) 40 C1 Rs.18,000/- in Level-1 (plus DA & other allowances admissible) 7 Lab Assistant Gr. II 09 B1 Rs.21,700/- in Level-3 (plus DA & other allowances admissible) 8 Radiographer 03 B1 Rs.29,200/- in Level-5 (plus DA & other allowances admissible)

Southern Railway Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Nursing Superintendents - Certified as a Registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from the School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc(Nursing). Experience/trained in ICU/ Dialysis Unit/ Ventilators is preferable. Age limit: 20 to 40 years

Physiotherapist - Bachelor’s Degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized University and Two years practical experience in Physiotherapy from the Government/ Private Hospital with at least one hundred beds. Age limit: 18 to 33 years

ECG Technician - 10+2/ Graduation in Science having Certificate / Diploma / Degree in ECG Laboratory Technology / Cardiology / Cardiology Technician / Cardiology Techniques of a reputed institution.Nursing Staff - Certified as a Registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from the School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc(Nursing). Age limit: 18 to 33 years

Haemodialysis Technician - B.Sc plus (a) Diploma in Haemodialysis (OR) (b) Two years satisfactory in-house Training/Experience in Haemodialysis work in a reputed institution (Document proof to be uploaded). Age limit: 20 to 33 years

Hospital Attendant - 10th class passed and experience in ICU/Dialysis Unit is preferred. Age limit: 18 to 30

Lab Assistant Gr. II - 12th in Science plus (a) Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) (OR) (b) Certificate course in Medical Lab. Technology at par with) Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) subject to the fulfilment of (i) The course has been done from the institution which is recognized by a university or Technical Board of State Government/Central Government authority; (ii) The duration of the course is at least 01 year; (iii) During the course the candidate should have done the training on a full-time basis; and (iv) At the end of the course, there should be a system of examination which has been successful passes by the candidate. Age limit: 20 to 33 years

Radiographer - 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician/Radio Diagnosis Technology from recognized Institution (2 years course). Age limit: 19 to 33 years

