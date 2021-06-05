Last Updated:

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 3378 Apprentice Vacancies For 10th Pass

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Southern Railway has invited online application for recruitment against 3378 vacancies for various posts of Apprenticeship.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Southern Railway has invited online application for recruitment against 3378 vacancies for various posts of Apprenticeship. Candidates who have passed the class 10th exam from a recognised board and possess an ITI pass qualification are eligible to apply. The online application window opened on June 5 and will close on 30 June 2021. 

Out of the total of 3378 vacancies, 936 vacancies are for Carriage Works, Perambur, 756 vacancies are for Goldenrock Workshop and 1686 are for Signal & Telecom Workshop, Podanur. There are three separate notifications for the recruitment posts. Candidates must read the official recruitment notifications before applying for the posts.

RRC Southern Railway Recruitment: Important Dates

  • Application process begins: 1 June 2021
  • Last date to apply: 30 June 2021

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021: Details of Vacancy

  • Carriage Works, Perambur- 936 Posts
  • Goldenrock Workshop - 756 Posts
  • Signal & Telecom Workshop, Podanur - 1686 Posts

Click here to read the official notification

 

Southern Railway Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a class 10th/ITI qualification certificate. They should be aged between 15 and 24 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates will be provided. Read the official notification for more details. 

Monthly Stipend

  • Fresher’s - X std Rs.6000/- (per month) 
  • Fresher’s - 12thstd Rs.7000/- (per month)
  • Ex-ITI Rs.7000/- (per month)

 

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Application Fee

  • The application fee is Rs. 100/-
  • No fee for SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women Candidates
  • Candidates will have to pay online. 

 

