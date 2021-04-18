Sports Authority Of India Recruitment 2021: 300 Vacancies For Coach, Asst Coach On Offer

Quick links:
SAI Coach Recruitment 2021 (Image: Shutterstock)
Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021: Sports Authority of India (SAI) has released an official notification for recruitment against 300 vacancies for the post of coach and assistant coach. The online application for the posts will begin on April 20, 2021. Out of the 300 vacancies, 100 vacancies for coach and 200 for assistant coach posts. Read on to know more about key dates, details of vacancies, educational qualifications, age limits, etc.