Sports Authority Of India Recruitment 2021: 300 Vacancies For Coach, Asst Coach On Offer

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021: A total of 300 vacancies for coach and assistant coach posts are offered by SAI.. Check notification, full details

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021: Sports Authority of India (SAI) has released an official notification for recruitment against 300 vacancies for the post of coach and assistant coach. The online application for the posts will begin on April 20, 2021. Out of the 300 vacancies, 100 vacancies for coach and 200 for assistant coach posts. Read on to know more about key dates, details of vacancies, educational qualifications, age limits, etc. 

SAI Coach Recruitment 2021: Important Dates:

  • Online application begins: 20th April 2021
  • Last date to apply: 20th May 2021

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Coach- 100 Posts
  • Assistant Coach - 200 Posts
  • Total- 300 vacancies

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

  1. Coach -- A candidate who has a Diploma in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or from any other recognized Indian/Foreign University OR Medal winner in Olympic /World Championship Or Twice Olympic Participation OR Olympic/ International Participation OR Dronacharya Awardee.
  2. Assistant Coach - A candidate who has a Diploma in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or from any other recognized Indian/ Foreign University OR Olympic/International Participation OR Dronacharya Awardee.

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021: Upper Age Limit

  • Coach- 45 years
  • Assistant Coach - 40 years

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Coach- Rs. 105,000-150,000
  • Assistant Coach - Rs. 41,420 -112,400

SAI Coach Recruitment Notification 2021

SAI Assistant Coach Recruitment Notification 2021

