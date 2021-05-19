SPPU Result 2021: Pune University UG And PG Results Declared: Find Direct Link Here

The Savitiribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared the SPPU Result 2021 for a number of undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The results were released on the official SPPU website on May 17. Read on to know which courses have had their results announced online and how students can check their results from the SPPU website.

SPPU Result 2021 Announced

The Savitribai Phule Pune University has declared the SPPU Result 2021 for exams held in October of last year. The courses whose results have been announced include M.Com, MBA, Bachelors' in Hotel Management, and a few more. Candidates can check out their results online on the official Savitribai Phule Pune University website - unipune.ac.in. Here is the list of courses whose results have been recently declared.

List of Courses whose Results have been Declared

M.Com.(External) - October 2020

Master of Commerce (REV 2013) - October 2020

M.Com (External) (Rev 2015) - October 2020

Bachelor in Hotel Management and Catering Tech (REV 16) - October 2020

Master of Business Administration (Information Technology) - October 2020

Master of Business Administration (Human Resource Development) - October 2020

How to Check SPPU Results 2021?

Candidates who appeared for the above exams can check their results online at the SPPU website. The Pune University UG and PG results have been uploaded to the website on May 17. Read on for details on how to access results from the website.

Visit the official SPPU website at - unipune.ac.in

Navigate to the results section.

Alternatively, candidates can find the direct link to the result page here - http://results.unipune.ac.in/

On the results page, candidates will see a list of courses whose results have been declared.

Click on the result link that is relevant to your course.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login credentials.

Once successfully logged in, the results will be displayed on the website.

Candidates are advised to save a soft copy of the results on their computer as well as keep a printed hard copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the SPPU website for any result related updates. There are a few courses whose results have not been declared yet, so students are advised to keep an eye out for them. Stay tuned for more updates on results and education news.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK