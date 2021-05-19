SRMJEE 2021 Slot Booking Process Begins For Phase 1 On Srmist.edu.in; Check Details

The slot booking process for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination for admission in the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has begun. The candidates appearing for the Joint Engineering Entrance Examination 2021 for SRM can book their slots through the official website of the institute. The last date for the booking of slots is only till May 21st, 2021 till 11 PM. Here is more information about how to book your slots for the same, read on to know.

SRMJEE 2021 slot booking process has begun

The SRM University conducts the entrance exam in two phases. Only the students who had registered for the Phase 1 examination will be able to book the slots for examination till May 21st, 2021. Rest of the students, who have registered for the Phase 2 examination will be able to book the slots later.

The SRMJEE 2021 exam date for phase 1 is set on May 23rd, 2021 and May 24th, 2021.

The phase 2 will be held on July 25th and July 26th, 2021.

How to book exam slots and download SRMJEE admit card?

In order to book an exam slot for SRMJEE 2021, a candidate needs to visit the official website of SRM institute. The official website for this is srmist.edu.in or click here for direct link. Once the homepage of the SRMJEE appears, click on the SRMJEEE 2021 slot booking 2021 link. In the next step, enter your credentials, which in this case include the registration ID and password in the login window. After entering your credentials, the candidate needs to select their preferred exam date and slots among the ones that would be listed. The candidate can select the two things from the drop-down menu. After that, the candidate needs to select the “submit” icon. It is advised to save the details for future reference. Download the admit card for SRMJEEE 2021 and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the SRM University at srmist.edu.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the SRMJEEE 2021.

For the year 2021, the institute will perform its joint Engineering entrance examination in a remote proctored mode. Candidates who have reserved their slots must participate in a mock test on May 20 and 21 hosted by SRM Institute to familiarise themselves with the remote proctored examination mode. Before the main Phase II examination, which is scheduled for July 23 and 24, 2021, the same mock test will be given.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK