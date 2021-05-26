SRMJEE Result 2021 Expected To Be Out Tomorrow, See How To Check Here

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMIST is expected to declare the SRMJEE result 2021 tomorrow for all the candidates. It is an engineering entrance exam by the institute. The SRMJEE result date is May 27, 2021. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam will be able to check their SRMJEE result 2021 from the official website of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMIST at srmist.edu.in. Candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about the SRMJEE result download ever since the examination was conducted. The wait will be finally over tomorrow as the SRMJEE result date is out.

SRMJEE result 2021

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMIST had conducted the phase I exam of SRMJEE on May 23 and May 24, 2021. The examination was conducted online in a remote proctored mode. The SRMJEE result 2021 will have details about the candidate and their marks like the candidate’s qualifying status, rank secured and other basic details of the candidate. All the candidates are advised to keep their SRMJEE 2021 admit card handy to check the results from the above-mentioned website. On the basis of the SRMJEE 2021 result and rank list, the candidates will be shortlisted.

These candidates will get a call letter after which they will have to register themselves online for the counselling process. The counselling will be done for allotting the seats to candidates for admissions to BTech programmes offered by different campuses of SRMIST. In case a candidate is not satisfied with his/her marks in the declared results, they can also appear for the second phase of the exam. It is scheduled to be held on July 25 and July 26. Here is a look at how to do the SRMJEE result download once declared.

How to check SRMJEE result 2021?

Go to the official website of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMIST at srmist.edu.in.

Look for the link of SRMJEE result 2021 on the homepage and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Your SRMJEE result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMIST at srmist.edu.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the SRMJEE result date.

Image: Shutterstock