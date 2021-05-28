Last Updated:

SRMJEE Result 2021 Out: Here's Direct Link And Steps To Download The Results

SRMJEE Result 2021 has been declared on the official website of SRMIST today. Here's a tutorial on SRMJEE Result 2021 download and other important details.

Sanjana Kalpur
srmjee result 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has declared the SRMJEE result 2021. The SRMJEE result was updated on the official website - srmist.edu.in. Candidates must note that they will have to keep their SRMJEE admit card handy in order to check their results as they will be required to log in to the website first. Here's a step-by-step guide for students on SRMJEE result 2021 download from the website.

SRMJEE Result 2021 Out

Tutorial on SRMJEE Result 2021 download

  • Go to the official website of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMIST at srmist.edu.in
  • Click on the ‘Admission India’ tab embedded on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new page.
  • Look for the link of SRMJEE result 2021 on the homepage and click on it.
  • You will be redirected to a login page. Enter your credentials created at the time of the application process and click on submit.
  • Your SRMJEE result 2021 will be displayed on your screen. Search for your name or roll number on the list.
  • Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of their results for future reference.

Direct link to check SRMJEE Result 2021

The SRMIST had conducted the phase I exam of SRMJEE on May 23 and May 24 this year in an online remote proctored mode. The SRMJEE result 2021 has provided details not only on the candidate's marks but also his/her qualifying status and rank secured. On the basis of the SRMJEE result 2021 and rank list, the candidates will be shortlisted. Shortlisted candidates will receive a call letter confirming the same, after which they will be required to register themselves online for the counselling process.

Candidates must procure all the required documents, including the rank list/SRMJEE result 2021, at the time of counselling. The counselling will be done for allotting the seats to candidates for admissions to BTech programmes offered by different campuses of SRMIST. In case a candidate is not satisfied with his/her marks in the declared results, they can also appear for the second phase of the exam. The Phase II exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 25 and July 26. 

Direct link to the SRMIST website

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

First Published:
