SRMJEEE 2020 Cancelled: Class 12 Marks Optional, JEE Main Score To Be Considered

In the wake of the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, SRM Institute of Science and Technology has cancelled the SRMJEEE 2020 examination for the year 2020-21. Releasing an official notification of the website, the institute has said that the admissions for this year’s Bachelor’s in Technology would happen on the basis of Class 12 board examination results. Both CBSE and ICSE have already declared their results based on the internal exams as the remaining board exams were also scrapped amid COVID-19 crisis.

Students hoping to get in the SRM Institute of Science and Technology can update the online application with their obtained marks of Class 12 and the scores of JEE Main and SAT if obtained. The notification said, “ In the light of challenges posed by COV1D 19, and keeping the safety of students, SRMJEEE B.Tech 2020 stands cancelled. Now, the B.Tech Admission will be based on +2 / Pre-University / Equivalent marks in PCM / PCB. You can update Online Application now with +2 Marks (mandatory], and JEE Main and SAT Score [Optional]”.

Several universities have opted to cancel entrance examinations amid risk of the novel coronavirus that has rocked the world since the beginning of the year. SRMJEEE was cancelled when as per Johns Hopkins University tally India’s COVID-19 cases have reached 878,254 with over 23,000 deaths.

How to apply to SRM Institute of Science and Technology?

Visit the official website

Choose whether to apply online with e-payment or demand draft

For e-payment:

Fill the application form available here

All fields marked with* in the application form are mandatory to be filled

Keep the following self-attested scanned documents ready before filling the application form - Photograph Image: Size should be between 10 KB and 200 KB with the dimension of 3.5 CM X 4.5 CM. Signature Image: Size should be between 10 KB and 200 KB with the dimension of 3.5 CM X 1.5 CM.

After successful submission of the application form, an application number will be generated. Save that number for future reference and communications.

Course/Campus preference selected at the time of application is only for statistical purposes, the actual course preference can be selected at the time of counselling based on SRMJEEE - All India Rank and availability of seats.

For demand draft:

Application to be filled online here and the same can be downloaded and sent to us with the DD for Rs.`1100/- drawn in favour of SRMIST, payable at Chennai. This has to reach us before the last date specified. Candidates should write their name and address on the reverse of DD and send to the Director.

Image: Representative/Pixabay

