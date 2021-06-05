Last Updated:

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 Exam Preponed, To Be Held On June 29, 30

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 exam has been preponed from July to June. The exam will be held on June 29 and 30. Candidates can register online till June 20.

SRMJEEE 2021

SRMJEEE 2021: SRM University has preponed the SRMJEEE Phase-2 engineering entrance exam. The SRMJEEE 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on July 25 and 26. The SRMJEEE phase-2 exam will now be held on June 29 and 30.

Candidates can apply online on or before June 20. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- srmist.edu.in. Read on to know more details about the exam and registration process. 

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase-2: How to Register

  • Visit the official website- srmist.edu.in
  • On the homepage, click on the registration tab for SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 exam
  • Register/ Login using the credentials and submit the form 
  • Direct link to apply for the SRMJEEE Phase 2 exam

SRM University had conducted the SRMJEEE Phase 1 exam on May 23 and 24. The exam was held in a remote proctored mode in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates took the exam from their home in a proctored mode. Phase-1 rank list was released on May 27. 

As per the instructions released by SRMIST, candidates who wish to take the exam must have a computer- Pentium IV, Dual-Core, 1 GB RAM or higher, 80GB HDD or higher, 15" colour monitor, keyboard, mouse, Windows 10, and above, antivirus webcam and microphone. Candidates must have a stable internet connection of at least 512 KBPS (1 MBPS preferred). Candidates can also use smartphones to take the test. They must download the configuration file from the SRMJEEE website. Once the test has begun, no re-test will be given if the test is interrupted citing bad internet. 

