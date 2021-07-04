SRMJEEE 2021 Phase II Result To Be Announced Tomorrow; Steps To Check Merit List

Quick links:
SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 Result: SRM Institute of Science and Technology is all set to announce SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 result. Students who have appeared in the examination conducted by SRM will be able to download the SRMJEEE Phase II result on July 5, 2021. Results can be checked from the official website of SRM University, srmist.edu.in. Here is a step-by-step guide to see the results.
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks that they will secure in SRMJEEE. Shortlisted candidates will be allowed to move further for counselling and the admission process. Counselling letters of shortlisted candidates will be available on the official website- srmist.edu.in. University may ask shortlisted candidates to report to the venue. Venue will be allotted by SRM for counselling. Candidates should make sure to carry all the original documents as well as copies to the SRMJEEE counselling centres. Once the verification round is over, candidates will have to pay the registration cum counselling fee. Only those candidates who have passed the above qualifying examination in not more than 2 attempts including an appearance for improvement will be considered for admission. University has issued an official notification informing the same. Here is the direct link to the official notice.