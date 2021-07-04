SRMJEEE 2021 Phase II Result To Be Announced Tomorrow; Steps To Check Merit List

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 Result: SRM Institute of Science and Technology is all set to announce SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 result. Students who have appeared in the examination conducted by SRM will be able to download the SRMJEEE Phase II result on July 5, 2021. Results can be checked from the official website of SRM University, srmist.edu.in. Here is a step-by-step guide to see the results.

SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result: How to check

Results can be checked only after it is uploaded on July 5

Go to the official website of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMIST at srmist.edu.in.

Click on the 'Admission India' tab appearing on the homepage, you will be redirected to a new page

Click on the SRMJEEE 2021 Phase II 'result link'

Enter your login ID and password in boxes and click on submit button

As soon as you will click on the ‘submit button, SRMJEEE 2021 Phase II result will be displayed on the screen

Search for your name or roll number on the list

Download the result, take a printout for future reference

SRMJEEE Phase 2: Important Dates

Date of announcement of results- 05-07-2021 (Tentatively)

Date Of Exam- 29th, 30th June, and 1st July 2021

Slot booking dates were 23rd, 24th, and 25th June 2021

The last date of application was 22nd June 2021

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks that they will secure in SRMJEEE. Shortlisted candidates will be allowed to move further for counselling and the admission process. Counselling letters of shortlisted candidates will be available on the official website- srmist.edu.in. University may ask shortlisted candidates to report to the venue. Venue will be allotted by SRM for counselling. Candidates should make sure to carry all the original documents as well as copies to the SRMJEEE counselling centres. Once the verification round is over, candidates will have to pay the registration cum counselling fee. Only those candidates who have passed the above qualifying examination in not more than 2 attempts including an appearance for improvement will be considered for admission. University has issued an official notification informing the same. Here is the direct link to the official notice.