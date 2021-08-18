Last Updated:

SRMJEEE 2021: Registration Process For Phase III Ends Today, See Steps To Register

SRMJEEE 2021: Today is the last day to register for Phase III exam. Interested and eligible candidates can check the steps to register in this article.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
SRMJEEE 2021

IMAGE: PTI


SRMJEEE 2021 phase III registration deadline ends on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The application window will only accept applications till  11 pm on Wednesday. Interested candidates can check their eligibility on the official website. The steps to register and the direct link have also been mentioned below. 

SRMJEEE Admission: Important Dates

  • SRMJEEE 2021 registration window started on August 11, 2021
  • The last date to apply is August 18, 2021
  • SRM Institute of Science and Technology will be conducting SRMJEEE 2021 phase III examination on August 25, 2021.

SRMJEEE 2021: Steps To Register

  • Interested candidates after checking the eligibility should visit the official website which is srmist.edu.in
  • On the homepage, candidates need to click on the ‘Registration’ link
  • OR here is the direct link to register
  • Candidates will be redirected to a login page where they will have to fill in the required details such as name, email id, mobile number
  • OTP will be sent to the mobile number mentioned on the form, candidates will have to enter OTP to login
  • The form will be displayed on the screen, candidates are required to fill all the required columns
  • Pay the application fee of Rs 1,100 online and submit the form
  • The application form needs to be downloaded and saved for future use.

Candidates are hereby informed that the SRMJEEE 2021 examination will be conducted in an online remote online proctored mode. Students who will qualify SRMJEEE 2021 examination will be eligible to seek admission to various BTech programs at SRMIST Chennai, SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh. 

The duration of the exam will be 2.5 hours. Candidates will have to answer 125 multiple choice questions, where each question will carry one mark. It is to be noted that the Phase II SRMJEEE 2021 examinations were conducted in remote proctored mode on June 29 and July 1, 2021. Phase I exams were conducted on May 23 and 24, 2021.

(Image Credits: PTI)

READ | SRMJEE 2021 slot booking process begins for phase 1 on srmist.edu.in; check details
READ | SRMJEE Result 2021 expected to be out tomorrow, see how to check here
READ | SRMJEE Result 2021 for Phase 1 to be declared today on srmist.edu.in; steps to download
READ | SRMJEE Result 2021 Out: Here's direct link and steps to download the results
READ | SRMJEE 2021: SRM University KTR Fee Structure for BTech & MTech Students with Hostel Fee
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND