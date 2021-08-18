SRMJEEE 2021: Registration Process For Phase III Ends Today, See Steps To Register

Quick links:
SRMJEEE 2021 phase III registration deadline ends on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The application window will only accept applications till 11 pm on Wednesday. Interested candidates can check their eligibility on the official website. The steps to register and the direct link have also been mentioned below.
Candidates are hereby informed that the SRMJEEE 2021 examination will be conducted in an online remote online proctored mode. Students who will qualify SRMJEEE 2021 examination will be eligible to seek admission to various BTech programs at SRMIST Chennai, SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.
The duration of the exam will be 2.5 hours. Candidates will have to answer 125 multiple choice questions, where each question will carry one mark. It is to be noted that the Phase II SRMJEEE 2021 examinations were conducted in remote proctored mode on June 29 and July 1, 2021. Phase I exams were conducted on May 23 and 24, 2021.