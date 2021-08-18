SRMJEEE 2021: Registration Process For Phase III Ends Today, See Steps To Register

SRMJEEE 2021 phase III registration deadline ends on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The application window will only accept applications till 11 pm on Wednesday. Interested candidates can check their eligibility on the official website. The steps to register and the direct link have also been mentioned below.

SRMJEEE Admission: Important Dates

SRMJEEE 2021 registration window started on August 11, 2021

The last date to apply is August 18, 2021

SRM Institute of Science and Technology will be conducting SRMJEEE 2021 phase III examination on August 25, 2021.

SRMJEEE 2021: Steps To Register

Interested candidates after checking the eligibility should visit the official website which is srmist.edu.in

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the ‘Registration’ link

OR here is the direct link to register

Candidates will be redirected to a login page where they will have to fill in the required details such as name, email id, mobile number

OTP will be sent to the mobile number mentioned on the form, candidates will have to enter OTP to login

The form will be displayed on the screen, candidates are required to fill all the required columns

Pay the application fee of Rs 1,100 online and submit the form

The application form needs to be downloaded and saved for future use.

Candidates are hereby informed that the SRMJEEE 2021 examination will be conducted in an online remote online proctored mode. Students who will qualify SRMJEEE 2021 examination will be eligible to seek admission to various BTech programs at SRMIST Chennai, SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

The duration of the exam will be 2.5 hours. Candidates will have to answer 125 multiple choice questions, where each question will carry one mark. It is to be noted that the Phase II SRMJEEE 2021 examinations were conducted in remote proctored mode on June 29 and July 1, 2021. Phase I exams were conducted on May 23 and 24, 2021.

