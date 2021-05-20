SRMJEEE 2021 Slot Booking Begins: See Direct Link & Key Instructions For Online Exam

SRMJEE 2021: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has started the slot booking for the phase-1 exam of SRMJEE. The SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) phase-1 will be held on May 23 and 24. Candidates who have registered for the exam must book their slot for appearing in the test.

The slot booking window will be open till May 21. SRMJEEE 2021 will be held in remote-proctored online mode. Candidates will be able to take the exam from anywhere. They must have the required system with them. Each candidate will be assigned to a proctor who will monitor him/ her continuosuly via web cam installed in the candidate's computer during the exam.

SRMJEEE 2021 to be held in remote-proctored online mode

As per the instructions released by SRMIST, candidates who wish to take the exam must have a computer- Pentium IV, Dual-Core, 1 GB RAM or higher, 80GB HDD or higher, 15" color monitor, keyboard, mouse, Windows 10, and above, antivirus webcam and microphone. Candidates must have a stable internet connection of at least 512 KBPS (1 MBPS preferred). Candidates can also use smartphones to take the test. They must download the configuration file from the SRMJEEE website. Once the test has begun, no re-test will be given if the test is interrupted citing bad internet.

SRMJEEE 2021 Mock Test

To ensure the candidates do not face any difficulties on the exam day, a mock test has been scheduled. It is mandatory for each candidate to take the mock test before appearing in the main exam. The mock test will be held on May 20 and 21. The link for mock test will be available for candidates after booking their slots.

Click here to read detailed instructions for appearing in SRMJEEE 2021

How to book a slot for SRMJEEe 2021

Visit the official website- www.srmist.edu.in

On the homepage, click on 'Apply now' button given on the top

A new page will open

Click on the link that reads 'SRMJEEE (Phase I & II) - B.Tech Applications Open - Apply Now'

Register or login using your credentials

Book your slot (date and time) for taking SRMJEEE 2021 and submit

Direct link to book slot for SRMJEEE 2021

About SRMJEEE 2021

The online application is for admission to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh. Conduct of exam and Joint Counseling will be as per UGC, AICTE, and Government Notification Mode of entrance: Computer-based Exam.

If the Entrance based exam is not conducted then admission will be based on +2/JEEE/SAT Score.