SRMJEEE 2021 Slot Booking For Phase II Begins Today. Know How To Book Your Slot

SRMJEEE 2021 Slot booking for Phase II begins today. SRMIST has started the slot booking facility. It is for the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam. The application window for the same was closed on Tuesday by 11 pm. Candidates who submitted the application on time are eligible for booking a slot.

The online application is for booking slots of B.Tech programs. Programs are offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh. SRM university in a notice clarified that course preference is collected for statistical purpose only, final decision on course selection would be made on the day of counselling.

SRMJEEE 2021 Slot booking dates

Last date for submitting application was 22nd June 2021

Slot booking for Phase II begins on 23rd June 2021

Slot booking for Phase II will end on 25th June 2021

SRMJEE Phase II, Date of exam; 29th June to 1st July 2021

Tentative date of announcement of results- 5th July 2021

SRMJEE 2021 will be held on the above-mentioned dates. Exams will be held online. Students are free to give exams from any remote location. University will be recording their activities with the help of a webcam and microphone.

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2: Slot booking process

Visit the official portal of SRMIST which is https://www.srmist.edu.in/

Click on SRMJEE (Phase II)- B.Tech- Apply Now

Enter the details required like name, email ID, Phone number, OTP, Course and click on register

Keep following documents ready-photograph, signature image, credit/debit card or net banking details

Steps required for applying in any course at SRM University

Register Yourself

Verify Email

Fill application Form Online

Fill Academic details

Pay Application Fee

Upload Documents

SRM University has also issued important notice for SRMJEE aspirants. It can be accessed at https://www.srmist.edu.in/admission-india/. After clicking on the notice, pop-up window appears which states that the Directorate of Admissions is the only Nodal Office for any admissions. It also has links to official websites of other campuses under the ambit of SRMIST. SRM states that student aspirants for SRMJEE 2021 are strictly advised not to apply for admission through any other websites bearing SRM logo and phone numbers. It clarifies that SRMIST is not responsible for admissions made through online admissions by external agencies. "Claims regarding admissions through external agencies will not be entertained," says the official notice.