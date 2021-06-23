SRMJEEE 2021 Slot Booking For Phase II Begins Today. Know How To Book Your Slot

Quick links:
SRMJEEE 2021 Slot booking for Phase II begins today. SRMIST has started the slot booking facility. It is for the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam. The application window for the same was closed on Tuesday by 11 pm. Candidates who submitted the application on time are eligible for booking a slot.
The online application is for booking slots of B.Tech programs. Programs are offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh. SRM university in a notice clarified that course preference is collected for statistical purpose only, final decision on course selection would be made on the day of counselling.
SRMJEE 2021 will be held on the above-mentioned dates. Exams will be held online. Students are free to give exams from any remote location. University will be recording their activities with the help of a webcam and microphone.
SRM University has also issued important notice for SRMJEE aspirants. It can be accessed at https://www.srmist.edu.in/admission-india/. After clicking on the notice, pop-up window appears which states that the Directorate of Admissions is the only Nodal Office for any admissions. It also has links to official websites of other campuses under the ambit of SRMIST. SRM states that student aspirants for SRMJEE 2021 are strictly advised not to apply for admission through any other websites bearing SRM logo and phone numbers. It clarifies that SRMIST is not responsible for admissions made through online admissions by external agencies. "Claims regarding admissions through external agencies will not be entertained," says the official notice.