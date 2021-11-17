SRMJEEE: Registration Begins For B.Tech Programmes; Check Eligibility, Fee & Other Details

Quick links:
SRMJEE 2022 Registration: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has announced the opening of online registration portal for its Joint Engineering Entrance Exam SRMJEEE 2022. All the students who are interested in taking admissions to the BTech programmes offered by the institute can check the admission details here. Candidates can check eligibility, list of courses offered and other details in this article below. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website srmist.edu.in.
SRM's Official website reads, "Application Form Fee is Rs.1200/ - and it is Non-Refundable. If the candidate wishes to take SRMJEEE exam more than one time, then the applicant has to pay INR 600 for each phase. For Example: An applicant prefers to take the entrance exam in all the three phases of SRMJEEE then he/she has to pay INR 1200+600+600."
“Students who have completed +2 under NIOS must have completed the 10th standard from regular schooling or vice-versa,” the institute said.
SRMJEEE qualified candidates will be able to apply for admission to undergraduate Engineering courses offered by SRMIST campuses at Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli) and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP). Candidates also have an option of applying for admission to SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh. Here is the direct link to check the list of courses offered by SRM
Candidates are advised to fill in the details correctly as official notice reads, "Email ID submitted at the time of registration will be used for all correspondences until enrolment is completed. Change in Email ID will NOT be permitted under any circumstances"