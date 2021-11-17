SRMJEEE: Registration Begins For B.Tech Programmes; Check Eligibility, Fee & Other Details

SRMJEE 2022 Registration: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has announced the opening of online registration portal for its Joint Engineering Entrance Exam SRMJEEE 2022. All the students who are interested in taking admissions to the BTech programmes offered by the institute can check the admission details here. Candidates can check eligibility, list of courses offered and other details in this article below. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website srmist.edu.in.

Application Fee

The institute will be charging an application fee of Rs 1,200 from all the applicants

The exam will be conducted in multiple sessions and those candidates who want to attempt SRMJEEE 2022 more than once will be charged with an additional fee too. Those candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as an additional fee.

SRM's Official website reads, "Application Form Fee is Rs.1200/ - and it is Non-Refundable. If the candidate wishes to take SRMJEEE exam more than one time, then the applicant has to pay INR 600 for each phase. For Example: An applicant prefers to take the entrance exam in all the three phases of SRMJEEE then he/she has to pay INR 1200+600+600."

SRMJEEE 2022 Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible to apply, candidates will have to score a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics combined in their Class 12 board exams to appear in the entrance test.

Candidates should have passed the intermediate examination or should be appearing in it in the 2021-22 academic year with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

“Students who have completed +2 under NIOS must have completed the 10th standard from regular schooling or vice-versa,” the institute said.

SRMJEEE qualified candidates will be able to apply for admission to undergraduate Engineering courses offered by SRMIST campuses at Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli) and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP). Candidates also have an option of applying for admission to SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh. Here is the direct link to check the list of courses offered by SRM

SRMJEEE 2022: Here's How to Register

At first, candidates will have to go to the official website or click on this link

On the top right side, candidates will have to fill in the required details such as name, email address, mobile number and click on submit

After registration, the window will open where candidates will have to choose among the courses offered and proceed with filling the application form

Candidates will then have to pay the application fee and submit the form

Candidates are advised to take a screenshot of the confirmation page for future reference