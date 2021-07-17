SSA Gujarat Launches Online Attendance Portal 'Hajari' For Teachers, Check Details Here

Quick links:
The Central government started an education program called Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), with the objective of raising the standard of education and bringing more and more children within the ambit of primary schools. SSA is a Gujarat Council of Elementary Education initiative by the Department of Education. Through this program, the government of Gujarat provides free education to children aged between 6 to 14 years, according to the 86th amendment to the Constitution of India. One of the main objectives of the Gujarat government is to strengthen the education system. However, this is done by constructing various schools across the state. Through Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Gujarat government is making a tremendous change in the state education department.
SSA Gujarat online Hajari portal was launched by the Gujarat government, to maintain the standard of education and to monitor the attendance 'Hajari' of teachers. The portal helps in keeping a record of the total number of teachers, salary details and other necessary details about the government schools.
The initiative related to the attendance time of teachers on the SSA Gujarat Online Hajari portal is as follows: –
Teachers can log in to the SSA Gujarat Portal through the few easy steps provided below:
