SSA Gujarat Recruitment: Applications Invited For 252 Posts Of School Teacher; Direct Link

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Gujarat has invited applications from eligible candidates for 252 posts of School Teacher. The announcement was made via an official notification released on the SSA website. Interested candidates who are eligible for this position can apply online for the vacancies. Read on to know details about SSA Gujarat Recruitment.

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021

As per the official notification released by the SSA, candidates can apply for the SSA Gujarat vacancy starting from May 20. The last day to submit applications for the same is May 31, 2021. Interested candidates can take a detailed look at the official SSA Gujarat Recruitment Notification here. As per the notification, the SSA Teacher Recruitment is being for district levels schools for Classes 6 to 8.

The SSA is looking for Mathematics-Science, Language and Social Sciences teachers. Interested candidates can check out more details such as eligibility, application fees, documents required and other processes on the SSA website. However, all of these vacancies require a minimum of B.Ed degree, along with a specialisation of the subject. Here is the breakdown of the posts available:

Maths and Science Teachers - 84 Vacancies

Social Science Teachers - 84 Vacancies

Language Teachers - 84 Vacancies

How to Apply for SSA Gujarat Vacancy?

Candidates will have to visit the official SSA Gujarat website in order to register for the SSA website

Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given here - https://ssarms.gipl.in/

Once their accounts have been successfully created they can fill the SSA Gujarat forms available on the same page.

Candidates must ensure they submit the correct details about themselves and upload the relevant documents.

Once the registration is finished, candidates are advised to download the receipt and keep a printout for future reference.

Interested candidates are advised to regularly visit the SSA Gujarat website. The SSA will be putting out any notifications about future updates on their website. Stay tuned for more updates on SSA Gujarat and other government recruitments.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK