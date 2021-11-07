SSC Announces Exit Verification Rule For All Computer-based Exams; Know All About It

Staff Selection Commission through a notification has announced the new exit verification rule. The rule will be applicable for all candidates appearing in any exam conducted by the commission. The only condition is that the exam should be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The notification can be checked on the official website which is ssc.nic.in

SSC 2021: Changes to be implemented

Till now the verification was only carried while a candidate enters the exam hall. Now as per the new rule, biometric data of the candidates (photograph and Left Thumb Impression) will be collected during the exit verification process. This process needs to be done before candidates leave the computer labs after taking the examination. Candidates must know that SSC has not specified any reason for the introduction of this new rule. However, it has requested all the candidates who will be appearing in the computer-based examinations co-operate in this process.

“Candidates of the examinations of the Staff Selection Commission are hereby informed that it has been decided to conduct exit verification of all the candidates,” the Commission has said.

“During the exit verification process, biometric data of the candidates (Photograph and Left Thumb Impression (LTI) etc.) will be collected before candidates are allowed to leave the computer labs after the examination. All candidates appearing in the Computer Based Examinations of the Commission are expected to co-operate in this process,” the Commission has informed candidates.

SSC released GD hall tickets

Staff Selection Commission has released the hall tickets for the General Duty Constable examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode. It will begin on November 16 and will conclude on December 15, 2021. All those candidates who registered themselves to take the examination can now download their SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021. It has been uploaded on the official website that is ssc.nic.in. Candidates must know that the computer-based examination will be conducted only in English and Hindi. Earlier, the hall ticket was released only for the central region. However, now SSC GD Admit Card 2021 is available at other regional websites as well.

