SSC Announces Revised Schedule For SSC CGL, CHSL Tier 1, And Delhi Police SI Paper 2 Exams

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised schedule for conducting its exam. SSC on Friday announced the new dates to conduct the exams for SSC CGL Tier 1, SSC CHSL Tier 1, and SSC SI Delhi Police Paper 2 exams. As per the latest schedule, the SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2020 will be held from August 13 to 24.

SSC CHSL - Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 - For left-over candidates will be held from August 4 to 12, 2021. Moreover, the SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019 will be held on July 26, 2021.

SSC Exams 2021

SSC had to postpone most of its exams after the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Many changes were made in the annual calendar of SSC. Earlier, the SSC SI exam was scheduled for July 12 which had to be postponed.