SSC CGL 2018 Final Results To Be Declared Tomorrow, See Timeline Of Events Since 2018 Here

SSC CGL 2018 results will be declared tomorrow, March 31 at ssc.nic.in. Take a look back at the timeline of exams and results of tier-1, 2 and 3 here.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the final results of the combined graduate level (CGL) 2018 recruitment exam tomorrow, March 31. As per the latest status report released by SSC, the CGL 2018 result is tentatively scheduled to be released on March 31. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check it online by visiting the official website- ssc.nic.in. 

How to check SSC CGL Results 2018

  • Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the "Results" tab
  • Click on the CGL tab given inside the result page
  • You will get a link to download the SSC CGL 2018 merit list
  • Find your roll number in the merit list

SSC CGL 2018 Timeline

The Staff Selection Commission had released the official recruitment notice in the month of May, 2018. The SSC CGL tier-1 exam was held from June 4 to 13, 2019 for approx 25.87 lakh candidates at 362 venues in 132 cities across the country. However, at 4 venues (3 in Patna and 1 in Varanasi), the examination was canceled due to serious technical issues which could not be rectified on time. The re-exam for candidates at these centers was held on June 19, 2019. The SSC CGL Tier-1 Answer key was released on June 26, 2019. The tier-1 result was declared on August 20, 2019.

SSC CGL Tier-2 exam was held from September 11 to 14, 2019. Its answer key was released on September 23, 2019. The SSC CGL Tier-2 exam 2018 was declared on October 25, 2019.  A total of 50293 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Tier-III (descriptive paper) of the Examination, out of which 41803 candidates appeared in the aforesaid Examination.

The Tier-3 exam was held on December 29. 2019. However, the results were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SSC CGL Tier-3 exam 2018 result was then declared on September 30, 2020.

"It has come to the notice of the Commission that candidates are anxiously awaiting the result of this examination. The Commission would like to inform the candidates that all our efforts to expedite the result of the said examination are being made, in spite of the prevailing difficulties due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. It is the sincere endeavor of the Commission to ensure that the result of the examination is announced as early as possible," the official notice dated 21/08/2020 read. 

SSC had conducted the skill test on December 18 and 19, 2020. The document verification round began on January 27, 2021. Click here to see the tentative vacancy list for SSC CGL 2018 recruitment.

