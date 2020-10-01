SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Result Out At 'ssc.nic.in'; Know Steps To Download

The Staff Selection Commission has recently announced the SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Result on its official website. So, candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their SSC CGL result online at ssc.nic.in. The conducting body took the SSC CGL 2018 at different centres across the country on December 29, 2020. Below we have mentioned everything about SSC CGL Tier 3 Result that you must check out right away. Read on:

CGL 2018 Result: SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Result out at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission announced the SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Result online on its official website on September 30, 2020, Wednesday. Candidates who took the exam can check their CGL 2018 Result online at ssc.nic.in. According to the official notice regarding SSC CGL Tier 3 Result, people scoring minimum qualifying marks in paper will fulfil the eligibility to appear in Skill Tests and Document Verification. Additionally, as per their aggregate performance in Tier 1, 2 and 3 examinations, the authorities will shortlist them for Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST). So, here are the steps for candidates to check SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Result online at ssc.nic.in.

CGL 2018 Result: Steps to download SSC CGL Tier 3 Result:

Students need to visit the official website for SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Result at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, they need to check the SSC CGL Tier 3 Result tab.

They have to select the post for SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Result there.

The SSC CGL Result will appear on the device screen in the PDF format.

So, candidates can download the SSC CGL 2018 Result and take a print out of the same for future reference.

About the exam

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL 2018 exam on December 29, 2019, at different centres across the country. A total of 50, 293 candidates reportedly fulfilled the eligibility criteria and were selected to appear in the SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 paper. Out of them, 41, 803 candidates gave the examination.

