SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test 2019 Date: SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test To Be Held On September 15, 16

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the dates for conducting the skill test for SSC CGL 2019 exam. Candidates who have passed the SSC CGL 2019 tier 2 exams will have to appear for the skill test. As per the latest notice released by SSC, the Combined Graduate Level skill test 2019 will be conducted on September 15 and 16, 2021.

The SSC CGL skill test will comprise of three modules namely, Data Entry Speed Test (DEST), Power Point Presentation/Generation of Slides (MS Power Point), and Spread Sheet (MS Excel). Candidates can read the instructions given in the official notice here. Read on to know more details on SSC CGL skill test 2019.

SSC CGL 2019 skill test

SSC CGL 2019 For Data Entry Speed Test (DEST)- A master text passage of about 2000 (two thousand) key depressions will be given to the candidates. The duration of this test will be 15 minutes. Candidates can only type the equivalent number of words given in the master text passage. Combination of alphanumeric keys followed by space is termed as one “Word”.

After typing given number of words in the master text passage the space bar will not allow further typing of additional words. For example, if there are 500 words in the master text passage, candidates can type only 500 words and after that space bar will not allow the candidates to type any additional word, however, keyboard will allow the candidate to continue typing without using the space bar. In case Candidates type additional words/wrong words, thereby exhausting the allowed number of words before completing the master text, then they may use arrow keys/backspace key to correct wrongly typed word(s) or remove additional typed word(s) before proceeding to complete the master text.

It must be noted that the printout of the typed text will not be taken after the Skill Test (Typing Test/DEST). Candidates for English Typing Test/DEST are advised to choose English (United States) as their option. A demo video for the said Typing Test/DEST has been uploaded on the SSC website in the Candidates Corner for the benefit of the candidates.

Computer Proficiency Test (CPT)

The Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) comprises of additional two modules namely, Power Point Presentation/Generation of slides (MS Power Point). MS Excel Spread Sheet will be administered on MS Office platform (Microsoft Office-2007 and higher versions) and duration of each module will be 15 minutes. These modules will be conducted one after another.

After completion of both the modules of SSC CGL skill test 2019, a printout of a the candidate’s work will be taken. The candidates will have to give the print command and after getting printouts for Power Point presentation and Spread Sheet, they will also write their Roll Number, Name, Exam Date and Put their signature on each page. Candidates are advised to familiarize themselves with Microsoft Office – 2007 and above. All eligible candidates requiring extra time have been allocated in the second shifts. Note : Candidates, who are exempted for this Examination should refer the detailed guidelines issued by the respective Regional Office website.