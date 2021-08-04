SSC CGL Admit Card Released At Ssc.nic.in, Here Are Steps To Download Hall Ticket

The Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday released its Combined Graduate Level - SSC CGL Tier 1 exam hall ticket / SSC CGL Admit Card. Candidates who registered themselves for the SSC CGL Admit Card can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to see their admit cards easily. Candidates are hereby informed that the Tier 1 2020 exam will be held between 13th to 24th August 2021. Candidates can also visit the official website ssc.nic.in for more information.

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam: Details

The Tier 1 exam 2021 will be conducted in two stages. First one is the written exam for which admit card has been released. The second exam is the skill test which will be held later. Candidates are hereby informed that dates of second round have not been announced yet. This exam aims to fill more than 7,000 vacancies of Clerks, Accountants, Assistants, Auditors, Section Officers, and Inspectors. Along with this, many other positions are also there. SSC CGL tier 2 admit card will be released later.

SSC CGL Tier 1 2021: How to Download Admit Card

Candidates should visit the official site of SSC which is ssc.nic.in.

Right on the homepage, click on the link which reads 'SSC CGL Tier 1 2021 Admit Card'

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

On that new page click on the link which reads 'download admit card'

Or here is the direct link to view hall ticket

Enter the required details and click on submit

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Cross-check details and download the same

Candidates are advised to take a printout for future references.

Direct Links to see hall ticket

Direct link to SSC CGL 2020 Admit Card (SSC Madhya Pradesh Region- MPR)

Direct link to SSC CGL 2020 Admit card (SSC Southern Region- SR)

Points to remember