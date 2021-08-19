SSC CGL Admit Card Released: Here's How To Download It; Check The Direct Link

Quick links:
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has now released the admit cards for the upcoming Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2019. The Commission is conducting the SSC CGL 2019 Examination to fill in vacancies in Group B & C. The candidates, who have qualified for the SSC CGL 2019 recruitment examination can download their admit card for the SSC CGL Document verification (DV) process from the official website of the Commission.
Download SSC CGL admit card from here
Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check and download the SSC CGL 2019 DV, Admit Card:
The Commission will conduct document verification of the SSC CGL 2019 candidates from September 6 to September 29, 2021.
