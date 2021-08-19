Last Updated:

SSC CGL Admit Card Released: Here's How To Download It; Check The Direct Link

SSC has now released the admit cards for the upcoming Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2019. Check the direct download link for the admit card here

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
SSC CGL Admit Card

IMAGE: Shutterstock-Representative


The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has now released the admit cards for the upcoming Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2019. The Commission is conducting the SSC CGL 2019 Examination to fill in vacancies in Group B & C. The candidates, who have qualified for the SSC CGL 2019 recruitment examination can download their admit card for the SSC CGL Document verification (DV) process from the official website of the Commission

Download SSC CGL admit card from here

How to download SSC CGL 2019 DV Admit Card?

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check and download the SSC CGL 2019 DV, Admit Card:

  • Open the official website of the Commission - sscmpr.org Click on the SSC CGL 2019 DV Admit Card notification available on the homepage It will redirect to a login page where you have two options to download your DV admit card.
  • Option 1: Enter your Roll Number/Registered ID Number, Date of Birth and click on Search to view your DV Admit Card
  • Option 2: Enter your Name, Father's Name, Date of Birth and click on Search to view your DV admit card Once your SSC CGL 2019 DV Admit Card is displayed on the screen, download it and take a printout of the same for further use

SSC CGL 2019 DV dates

The Commission will conduct document verification of the SSC CGL 2019 candidates from September 6 to September 29, 2021.

(Image: Shutterstock-Representative)

READ | SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2021: See details about the eligibility for CGL examination
READ | SSC CGL final result 2018: Mark sheet of all candidates released, direct link here
READ | SSC CGL Tier 3 result 2019 declared; here's the direct link to check results & cut-off
READ | SSC announces revised schedule for SSC CGL, CHSL tier 1, and Delhi Police SI paper 2 exams
READ | SSC CGL Admit card released at ssc.nic.in, here are steps to download hall ticket
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND