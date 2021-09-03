SSC CGL Answer Key 2020 Released: Steps To Raise Objections By September 7; Direct Link

Quick links:
Staff Selection Commission, also known as SSC, has released CGL Answer Key 2020. The answer key which has been released is for the Tier one written examination. Candidates who took the exam are advised to go through the answer key so that they can raise objections if any. It is to be noted that the last day to raise objections is September 7, 2021. Candidates should also make sure to apply before 6 p.m. as applications sent after the deadline will not be accepted. Candidates who took the exam can find more information on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.
This year, the SSC CGL 2020 Tier-1 exam was conducted from August 13 to 24, 2021. The students had to go to the exam centres where all the COVID protocols were followed. Candidates should remember that they will have to raise objections by making the payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. The answer key which has been released is provisional in nature and the final answer key will be released after analyzing the objections raised by candidates. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned here to check the answer key and also raise objections if they want to.
The official notice on SSC CGL Answer Key 2020 reads, “Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 02.09.2021 (6:00 PM) to 07.09.2021 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 07.09.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit”