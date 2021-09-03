SSC CGL Answer Key 2020 Released: Steps To Raise Objections By September 7; Direct Link

Staff Selection Commission, also known as SSC, has released CGL Answer Key 2020. The answer key which has been released is for the Tier one written examination. Candidates who took the exam are advised to go through the answer key so that they can raise objections if any. It is to be noted that the last day to raise objections is September 7, 2021. Candidates should also make sure to apply before 6 p.m. as applications sent after the deadline will not be accepted. Candidates who took the exam can find more information on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

This year, the SSC CGL 2020 Tier-1 exam was conducted from August 13 to 24, 2021. The students had to go to the exam centres where all the COVID protocols were followed. Candidates should remember that they will have to raise objections by making the payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. The answer key which has been released is provisional in nature and the final answer key will be released after analyzing the objections raised by candidates. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned here to check the answer key and also raise objections if they want to.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2020: Steps to raise objections

Candidates should visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, jump to the ‘Latest News’ section

In that particular section, click on the link “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I)”.

Choose applicable options and enter details like roll number and password to log in.

Post logging in, the answer keys will be displayed on screen

Download and take a print of the answer keys and response sheet

Here is the direct link to Tier 1 answer keys

CGL answer key: How to raise objections

Follow the above-mentioned steps to view the answer sheet

Then click on the raise objection option and fill in the required information

Candidates will have to pay the applicable fees of Rs 100 per question and click on submit.

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the submitted objection form