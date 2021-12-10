SSC CGL Final Answer Key For Tier I Exam Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: PTI
SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2020: Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer key of SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier - I), 2020. The Commission had earlier released the provisional key and candidates were given time to raise objections. Based on the objections raised by the candidates, the commission prepared the final key. Candidates who took the exam can download the final answer key by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website ssc.nic.in.
To be noted that the SSC has already declared the results of the CGL Tier I Exam 2020. The result was released on November 26, 2021. SSC conducted the CGL Tier I exam 2020 between August 13 and August 24, 2021. The candidates may take a printout of their respective question paper(s) along with the final answer keys. This facility will be available for the candidates till January 7, 2022.
The official notice reads, "The Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II and Tier-III) Examination, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 28.01.2022 to 29.01.2022 and 06.02.2022 respectively, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic." The selection commission will upload the CGL Tier II exam admit cards 2022 for the qualified candidates on the official website of the regional offices around one week before the SSC CGL Tier-II Exam.