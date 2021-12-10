Last Updated:

SSC CGL Final Answer Key For Tier I Exam Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

SSC CGL Tier I final answer key released on official website. Candidates who took the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to download the key.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
SSC CGL

Image: PTI


SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2020: Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer key of SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier - I), 2020. The Commission had earlier released the provisional key and candidates were given time to raise objections. Based on the objections raised by the candidates, the commission prepared the final key. Candidates who took the exam can download the final answer key by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

To be noted that the SSC has already declared the results of the CGL Tier I Exam 2020. The result was released on November 26, 2021. SSC conducted the CGL Tier I exam 2020 between August 13 and August 24, 2021. The candidates may take a printout of their respective question paper(s) along with the final answer keys. This facility will be available for the candidates till January 7, 2022.

SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2020: Important Dates

  • SSC CGL result 2021 was announced on November 26, 2021
  • Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) has been uploaded on the website of the Commission on December 9, 2021 (6 pm)
  • The candidates will be allowed to take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with final answer keys till January 7, 2022 (6 pm)

SSC CGL Tier-I final answer key 2020: Step-by-step to download

  • Candidates will have to go to the official website ssc.nic.in to check SSC CGL final answer key
  • On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, "Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2020: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper"
  • The answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen, candidates should download the same for future use

Here is the direct link to check the SSC CGL Tier-I final answer key 2020

SSC CGL Tier-II and Tier-III exams: Important Dates

The official notice reads, "The Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II and Tier-III) Examination, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 28.01.2022 to 29.01.2022 and 06.02.2022 respectively, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic." The selection commission will upload the CGL Tier II exam admit cards 2022 for the qualified candidates on the official website of the regional offices around one week before the SSC CGL Tier-II Exam.

READ | SSC JE Paper 2 exam 2019 result declared at ssc.nic.in, check direct links here
READ | Kolkata: SFI, DYFI activists clash with Police over SSC recruitment scam; several detained
READ | SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Results out: See step-by-step guide and direct link to check results
READ | SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key & marks to be out today, here's how to check
READ | SSC CGL Tier 1 marks 2020 released: Check CGLE Tier II, Tier III exam dates
Tags: SSC CGL, SSC, CGL
First Published:
COMMENT