SSC CGL Final Result 2018: Mark Sheet Of All Candidates Released, Direct Link Here

Staff Selection Commission on Friday released the marks of the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2018 final results. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL 2018 exam can check their marks by visiting the official website. SSC has uploaded the marks of all the candidates at ssc.nic.in.

The link to download SSC CGL 2018 mark sheet will be available till April 30. SSC has already declared the final results of CGL 2018 exam on April 1. A total of 11103 candidates have been recommended for appointment as against the total vacancies of 11105.

How to download SSC CGL 2018 final mark sheet

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

On the homepage click on the 'Results' tab

A new page will open

Click on 'CGL' tab

A link to check SSC CGL 2018 marks will be displayed

Click on the link

Login using your registration or roll number and password

Your SSC CGL 2018 mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download SSC CGL 2018 final mark sheet

SSC had conducted the CGL tier-2 exam in the month of June 2019 for which approximately 25.8 lakh candidates had applied. The SSC CGL Tier-2 exam was held from September 11 to 14, 2019. A total of 50293 candidates qualified to appear for the tier-3 exam that was held on December 29, 2019. However, the results were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SSC CGL Tier-3 exam 2018 result was then released on September 30, 2020. SSC CGL skill test was held on December 18 and 19, 2020. The document verification round began on January 27, 2021.